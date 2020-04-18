PHOTOS: Riding stable marks Easter with drive-thru

50 or so vehicles visiting Pitt Meadows barns and petting zoo are greeted by giant bunny

A Pitt Meadows horseback riding facility had an unexpected furry visitor last week.

A rather large, and jovial bunny – seen casting around on two legs – stopped in for a visit during the Easter long weekend at Krystal Creek Riding, an English and western riding centre on the Ford Road Detour.

While the centre is usually bustling – provides riding lessons, spring and summer camps, birthday parties, and horse boarding (to a majority of their students ranging in age from seven to 14) – the facilities have been pretty quiet recently. There actually hasn’t been much activity at all around the centre in recent days due to the COVID outbreak, said co-owner Ken Keno, who runs the centre with his wife Krystal.

Hosting the stable’s annnual Easter party was definitely out of the questions, due to social distancing regulations currently in place. So the Kenos decided to improvise.

Instead, they held an Easter drive through.

They had about 50 of their patrons motor through the grounds, passing the barn to wave and say hello to the team through the window, yell a howdy to the horses, and even catch a few of the animals in their petting zoo.

“We felt this was a great way to stay connected and spread some cheer in such a tough time,” said Ken.

.

Holidays

