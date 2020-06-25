Pitt Meadows council is now accepting applications from restaurants, pubs, and retailers to extend their business space outdoors between now and Oct. 31, to better accommodate social distancing guidelines. (Black Press Media files)

Pitt Meadows allowing businesses to expand outdoors

Tuesday night, council gave approval for restaurants and retailers to apply to use outside space

Allowing businesses to temporarily extend their retail space out out onto the sidewalks, into parking lot, and onto boulevards will hopefully ensure Pitt Meadows companies can begin to thrive again, despite COVID-related social distancing.

This was the thinking of Pitt Meadows City council Tuesday night, when they approved special licencing for local restaurants, pubs, and other commercial and retail businesses in the city.

ACROSS TOWN: City helping expedite outdoor seating for Maple Ridge eateries

It allows local businesses to apply for a temporary outdoor extension for their business from now until Oct. 31, explained Pitt Meadows Mayor Bill Dingwall.

“This is a positive step in the city’s ongoing effort to support the needs of our local business community, who have been impacted by COVID-19,” he said.

“The additional patio and retail space created by this program will allow businesses to serve more customers while following physical distancing measures outlined by the provincial health officer. With summer patio weather, residents will be able to visit their favourite local restaurants and shops in a safe and responsible way, while supporting our local economy.”

RELATED: Restaurants no longer limited to 50% capacity for dine-in guests

The application process is available online, with guidelines, explained chief administrative officer Mark Roberts.

“The city and council recognize the importance of supporting our local restaurants and business owners during these unprecedented and challenging times,” he said.

“Staff have developed simple guidelines for temporary patios, sidewalk cafes and outdoor retail spaces for businesses, along with a simple, no-fee form to apply.”

For more information about City service updates and the City’s ongoing response to the COVID-19 pandemic, visit pittmeadows.ca/covid19.

RELATED: COVID-19: Province streamlines patio applications for B.C. restaurants, wineries, pubs

