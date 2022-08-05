A series of awards are handed out each year to businesses in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows by the local chamber of commerce. Last year’s winners were presented with their awards this past February. (The News files)

Pitt Meadows and Maple Ridge chamber accepting business award nominations

‘More important than ever to celebrate the resiliency of businesses…’: Bizzo

Residents of Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows can now nominate their favourite local business for the chance to win awards.

The annual Business Excellence Awards program is put on by the Chamber of Commerce Serving Maple Ridge & Pitt Meadows, to recognize the efforts of those in the retail, industrial, and service sectors, as well as local non-profits.

Gary Bizzo, who was recently named the new chamber’s executive director, considers these awards vital.

“In this post-COVID economy, it is more important than ever to celebrate the resiliency of businesses in our community,” he said.

“It has been a monumental struggle for some businesses in Ridge Meadows just to survive,” explained Bizzo. “The Business Excellence Awards is our way of acknowledging the community and our businesses.”

Last year Cheri Hamm, with The Place to Mortgage, walked away the big winner, after being crowned business leader of the year.

The chamber’s next Business Excellence Awards gala will be hosted at Meadow Gardens Golf Course on Feb. 4, 2023.

People can submit nominations for a local businesses by clicking here, emailing the chamber at: info@ridgemeadowschamber.com, or calling 604-457-4599.

Deadline for submissions is Oct. 1.

More info: www.ridgemeadowschamber.com.

