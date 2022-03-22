Pitt Meadows helicopter tour company recognized at BC Tourism and Hospitality Conference

Finalist for the BC Tourism and Hospitality Award for Innovation

SKY Helicopters in Pitt Meadows, run by Langley’s Andrew Westlund, has been recognized by the BC Touism Industry for innovation in marketing. (SKY Helicopters/Special to Black Press Media)

A helicopter tourism company based out of Pitt Meadows was recognized by the BC tourism and hospitality industry at an awards gala on Thursday, March 10, in Richmond.

SKY Helicopters Inc. was nominated for the BC Tourism and Hospitality Innovation Award that recognized either an individual, organization, or consortium that developed, promoted, and implemented an innovative product, initiative, customer service or tourism experience, or marketing campaign – at any time during 2021.

They were shortlisted for the award along with Wine Growers British Columbia and Malahat SkyWalk, on Vancouver Island, that took the award.

George Lacny, marketing director for SKY Helicopters explained the award was for innovation in marketing and in an online post said it was an honour to be a finalist.

“Innovation can only take place in an environment that allows for creativity to excel,” he wrote.

The BC Tourism and Hospitality Awards celebrate excellence, leadership, and innovation within the province’s tourism and hospitality industry.

According to the industry’s website, hundreds of nominations were received for the nine categories.

The awards, that were handed out during the 2022 BC Tourism and Hospitality Conference – a partnership between the Tourism Industry Association of BC and the BC Hotel Association – also recognized professional excellence, sustainability, Hotelier of the Year, employees first, community contribution and impact, Businesswoman of the Year, accessibility, Indigenous operator.

SKY Helicopters provides helicopter adventure tours including mountain escape tours, city skyline tours, flights over Vancouver, or into the backcountry.

