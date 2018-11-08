(potters.ca)

Potter’s Nursery opens annual Christmas store in Cloverdale

Nursery claims to have ‘Western Canada’s largest’ Christmas store

Potter’s Nursery’s annual Christmas Store opened on Thursday in Cloverdale.

Offering a 28,000-square-foot Christmas shopping space, Potter’s claims to be Western Canada’s “largest Christmas store.”

This year’s theme is “English country garden.” The flora and fauna continue throughout the store, and include a talking reindeer and a full-size unicorn.

Shoppers can check out a 3,000-square-foot dark room, lit up by themed tree-light displays, including pop culture favourites such as Star Wars, The Nightmare Before Christmas, Dr. Who and Peanuts.

There’s also Petland, stocked with everything one could ever need for their pet’s stocking; the gourmet food section, with flavoured popcorn and hot chocolate; the Nutcracker Room, which houses nutcrackers in every size and every price range; and other holiday gifts and decorations, including more than 50,000 ornaments.

The Christmas Store is located at 19158 48th Avenue, and is open daily until Dec. 24.


