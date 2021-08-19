A Toys “R” Us sign is seen in Montreal on September 19, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

A Toys “R” Us sign is seen in Montreal on September 19, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

Putnam Investments to buy Toys “R” Us and Babies “R” Us Canada

Ontario-based investment company did not reveal the value or terms of the deal

Putman Investments says it will purchase Toys “R” Us and Babies “R” Us Canada from affiliates of Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited

The Ancaster, Ont.-based investment company did not reveal the value or terms of the deal.

Toys “R” Us and Babies “R” Us Canada employs almost 5,000 people between its Vaughan, Ont. head office and 81 stores in 10 provinces.

Family-owned Putman Investments is run by Doug Putman, who owns Sunrise Records and Entertainment Limited and purchased HMV in 2019.

Last year, he purchased recently closed DavidsTea locations and began planning to open his own tea chain called T. Kettle.

Fairfax acquired Toys “R” Us Canada in 2018 for $300 million as the company was filing for bankruptcy in the U.S.

—The Canadian Press

Previous story
‘Highly successful’ live music venue in Chilliwack closing as result of pandemic, says owner

Just Posted

Alleged suspect in a robbery that took place in Pitt Meadows on Aug. 9. (Ridge Meadows RCMP/Special to The News)
Ridge Meadows RCMP seeking help identifying suspect in robbery

Luna Lu, 14, who golfs out of Pitt Meadows Golf Club, won the B.C. Juvenile Girls Championships. (Kevin Lu/Special to The News)
Provincial girls juvenile golf champion from Pitt Meadows golf club

Closures will be in effect between Kanaka Way and Cottonwood Drive. (Google maps/Special to The News)
Do you know which routes in Maple Ridge are closed?

Drop-in activities such as group fitness and gymnasium would also be restarting at the recreation centre. (Black Press Media file)
Pitt Meadows recreation centre to resume normal hours starting September