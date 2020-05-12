Registration open for Maple Ridge ‘Town Hall’ on businesses reopening

Event is an opportunity to answer questions businesses may have about reopening

Around 75 per cent of downtown Maple Ridge businesses are closed. (File photo)

Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows business leaders have opened registration to a virtual town hall meeting that is to address many questions business owners may have about the gradual reopening of the economy this month.

May 6, the B.C. government announced it’s moving towards cautiously reopening up business and services closed by COVID-19. The “restart plan” did not include specific dates for reopening.

The Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows Chamber of Commerce, Downtown Maple Ridge Business Improvement Association, city, and politicians are to host the virtual town hall May 14 at 1 p.m.

Participants are required to register for the event, as only 250 people are allowed on the Zoom meeting.

The Local Economy Restart Town Hall Webinar is open to business owners who may have questions about how to safely reopen their business. Business owners may pre-submit questions on the registration page.

The panel includes representation from the City of Maple Ridge, Worksafe BC, Fraser Health, bylaw departments and more.

Registration can be made at https://tinyurl.com/yd33z28h

The registration page provides an opportunity for participants to pre-submit questions. Details about when and how to access the call will be emailed after a registration form is complete.