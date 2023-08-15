Hi Five Chicken in Maple Ridge. (Google/Special to The News)

Restaurant celebrates its first anniversary in Maple Ridge

Hi Five Chicken part of expanding fast-food chain

Hi Five Chicken is a 24-hour fast food chain that started in 2016, and has grown from having a single location in Vancouver to now having 10 restaurants open, including one in Maple Ridge.

Hi Five announced their franchise expansion back in April 2022 with the key focus of the franchise being the ability to immerse itself in the communities in which they serve, and the pride they have in their local roots.

“We are very thankful for the support from the Maple Ridge and surrounding communities,” said Ripu Saini, the owner of the Maple Ridge store. “We pride ourselves in delivering a quality menu items and outstanding customer service whether our patrons dine in, take out, or come through our drive thru.

“We will also continue to engage with our local community and the great organizations such as local churches and charitable organizations. I also cannot fail to mention that two of the founders of Hi Five Chicken are residents of Maple Ridge!”

Two celebrate its first year in business in Maple Ridge, the local restaurant is offering a special promotion this week. In recognition of the support Maple Ridge has shown Hi Five, the location will be running an anniversary week special from Aug. 14 to 20th: customers can receive 10 drumsticks for $10.

To keep up with Hi Five Chicken, including updates on new restaurant openings in B.C., visit www.hifivechicken.com. If you’re interested in opening a Hi Five Chicken franchise, new territories are available for franchising. Email social@hifivechicken.com for more information.

