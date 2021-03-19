Statistics Canada says retail sales fell for the second consecutive month in January as many non-essential retailers were forced to restrict in-person shopping due to the pandemic. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

Statistics Canada says retail sales fell for the second consecutive month in January as many non-essential retailers were forced to restrict in-person shopping due to the pandemic. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

Retail sales fall 1.1% in January to $52.5 billion: StatsCan

Sales at clothing and clothing accessories stores dropped 17.8%, furniture and home furnishings stores lost 15.1%

Canadian retail sales fell for a second consecutive month in January as many non-essential retailers were forced to restrict in-person shopping due to the pandemic, but early indications point to a rebound in February as the restrictions eased.

Statistics Canada said Friday retail sales fell 1.1 per cent to $52.5 billion for the first month of the year, however its preliminary February estimate pointed to a gain of 4.0 per cent for the month.

“The recovery in February retail sales adds to the evidence suggesting that GDP growth continued into the second month of the year,” CIBC senior economist Royce Mendes wrote in a report suggesting the bank’s forecast for the first quarter might have been too conservative.

“That being said, the risks to the economy from the third wave of the virus are now greater than they were at the time those forecasts were made. As a result, the second quarter might begin on weaker footing than previously envisioned.”

Recent economic data has suggested a stronger-than-expected start to the year.

Statistics Canada reported last week that the economy added 259,000 jobs in February, outpacing the net gain of 75,000 jobs that had been expected and the Bank of Canada said earlier this month that it now expects the economy to grow in the first quarter compared with its earlier expectation that there would be a contraction to start the year.

TD Bank economist Ksenia Bushmeneva said credit and debit card data show spending staged a solid rebound as provinces began to gradually lift restrictions last month.

“All in all, the Canadian economy has shown relative resilience in the face of the second wave of the pandemic, and the recent economic reopening ushers optimism about the days ahead,” Bushmeneva wrote.

“That being said, the slow pace of vaccination-to-date and the recent uptick in cases continue to pose uncertainty to consumers and businesses alike about what the next few months could hold.”

The drop in January retail sales came as core retail sales — which exclude gas stations and motor vehicle and parts dealers — fell 1.4 per cent.

Sales at clothing and clothing accessories stores dropped 17.8 per cent and furniture and home furnishings stores lost 15.1 per cent. Sales at sporting goods, hobby, book and music stores fell 16.8 per cent.

Meanwhile, higher gasoline prices helped boost sales at gasoline stations which saw an increase of 0.9 per cent in January.

In volume terms, overall retail sales fell 1.6 per cent in January.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Survey finds Canada’s hospitality industry has low expectations for year ahead

Just Posted

Single-family home prices are rising quickly and governments need to get more involved. (Black Press files)
Our View: Province must take lead on keeping housing affordable

It’s in no one’s best interest for house prices to shoot up 20 per cent a year

Nature photographer Linda Benz shared a wide range of wildlife and landscape shots from in and around Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows. "The amazing landscape, wildlife diversity... to me, as a wildlife photographer, this is Maple Ridge and 's....he' has so much to offer. Off the beaten path.. lush, gorgeous, mountain views to the north, full of life. An untouched world, seen by only those who dare to explore." Forty minutes from Vancouver B.C... This is what she finds: Gorgeous, plump, healthy coyotes; a thriving and growing resident bald eagle population; tiny American kestrels (the smallest of the falcon family); a diverse selection of owls (including a Northern Hawk owl); and so much more. “We are truly blessed to live a mere 10 minutes from such a marvelous display of life beyond ourselves… and as spring approaches, ‘she’ slowly awakens. Welcome ‘her’ with love and respect,” said Benz. (Special to The News)
SHARE: Upclose and personal with nature

Send us your photo showing how you view Maple Ridge or Pitt Meadows, and it could be featured soon.

Kids enjoy playing in the water at the Albion Sports Park but there’s an age limit for spray parks that exclude tweens. (The News files)
LETTER: Maple Ridge student laments lack of spray park play

Recreation facilities built for little kids and adults but what about those in between?

All proceeds from a Maple Ridge Lions Club fundraiser on Sunday will be going to a local family in need. (The Maple Ridge Lions Club/Special to The News)
Car rally in Maple Ridge for those in need

Lions Club holds non-timed rally where participants stay in their vehicles

Physical literacy and ball mastery are the main focus of the Ridge Meadows Soccer Club’s Spring Break camp. (Ronan O’Doherty/ The News)
Ridge Meadows Soccer Club’s Spring Break Camp underway

140 aspiring footballers are learning new skills on Maple Ridge’s Karina LeBlanc Field

A health-care worker prepares a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at a UHN COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Toronto, Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021. A single dose of Pfizer-BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine is barely enough to cover the average pinky nail but is made up of more than 280 components and requires at least three manufacturing plants to produce. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
COVID-19: Health officials give timetable for vaccinating all B.C. adults by July

People aged 79 will begin being able to book appointments on March 20

Const. Alex Bérubé, media relations officer with the West Shore RCMP, says he has encountered a wide-range of unusual incidents where people have been driving while distracted. (Shutterstock)
Bowls of cereal to bra removals: RCMP share B.C. drivers’ bizarre distractions

Shaving and applying makeup among the infractions where police have caught drivers in the act

A petition launched by a group of University of Victoria students calls for the renaming of Trutch Street. (Google Maps)
B.C. students lobby to get racist official’s name off Victoria street

University of Victoria students say Trutch Street puts racist history on a pedestal

Victoria’s Fairmont Empress hotel closed for three months in late 2020, early 2021, to undergo renovations in leveraging slower hotel traffic because of COVID-19 restrictions. A new report from Statistics Canada find many businesses in the accommodation and food services sector are bracing for another tough year. (Courtesy of Fairmont Empress hotel)
Survey finds Canada’s hospitality industry has low expectations for year ahead

Almost 87 per cent of businesses in accommodation and food services report lower revenues in 2020

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Paramedics, police and firefighters are among priority groups for COVID-19 vaccine starting in April. (The Canadian Press)
B.C. emergency, grocery, school staff get COVID-19 vaccine starting April

Age-based immunization program ahead of schedule

Immanuel Covenant Reformed Church at 35063 Page Rd. in Abbotsford is among three Fraser Valley churches that sought to hold in-person services amid the COVID-19 pandemic while gatherings were banned by public health orders. (Google Maps)
B.C. judge dismisses churches’ petition against COVID-19 rules, lawyer says

Three churches in Langley, Abbotsford, and Chilliwack sought to hold in-person services

Vancouver resident Jamie Coutts recorded a man following her around downtown for a half-hour on Wednesday, March 17. (Instagram screenshot/Iammjammbamm)
VIDEO: Terrified Vancouver woman records man following her for 30 minutes

Jamie Coutts reported the incident to police, who launched an investigation

Image from video posted to Brownsville Pub’s Facebook page on St. Patrick’s Day. (Facebook.com)
WATCH: B.C. pub’s table decorations a problem for inspectors on St. Patrick’s Day

‘I’m dumbfounded,’ Brownsville Pub employee says in video posted to Facebook

Most Read