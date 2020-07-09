Another ridesharing company has expanded to include service to all of Langley now. (Lyft/Special to Langley Advance Times) Lyft expands to include the entire Metro Vancouver region. (Lyft/Special to Langley Advance Times)

Rideshare expands into eastern Langley

As of Thursday, Lyft is now offering service throughout Metro Vancouver

Another ridesharing company has moved further out into eastern Langley today.

On Thursday, July 9, Lyft announced the expansion of service, claiming to hear from both riders and drivers that there’s a “significant appetite” for the service not only into other parts of Langley, but also into Maple Ridge, Pitt Meadows, the Belcarra area, Lions Bay, and Bowen Island.

While Lyft previously served the western section of Langley, including Langley City, this week’s announcement sees it extend service out to the Aldergrove-Abbotsford border to the east, the Fraser River to the north, and the border to the south.

As B.C. continues to re-open amid COVID, Metro Vancouverites are more inclined to explore the area again, believes Ted Lee of Tourism Vancouver.

RELATED: Uber expands to Abbotsford and Langley Township, including Aldergrove

And that’s been substantiated, Lyft’s B.C. general manager Peter Lukomskyj.

Since the beginning of Phase 2, he said the company has seen rides to restaurants and bars increase by more than 500 per cent and trips to public transport and ferry terminals double, indicating people are looking to move around the region, Lukomskyj said.

“At Lyft, we’re thrilled to become the first rideshare company to serve all of Metro Vancouver. While we’re all staying closer to home this summer, we have an opportunity to really explore what our region has to offer. We’re looking forward to being a reliable, responsible, and convenient way for all Metro Vancouverites to move around our beautiful backyard,” he added.

Riders and drivers must self-certify that they will wear face masks throughout the ride, are symptom-free, and will follow health officials’ guidance related to COVID-19.

For more information, including inquiries about becoming a driver, people can also visit the Lyft website.

.

_________________________________

Is there more to this story?

Email: news@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter

_________________________________

ride hailing

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Previous story
Mayors welcome rideshare expansion into Pitt Meadows and Maple Ridge

Just Posted

Maple Ridge redirects $225,000 from RCMP to community safety needs

A new manager and two community safety officers join a team patrolling the city’s downtown streets

Mayors welcome rideshare expansion into Pitt Meadows and Maple Ridge

As of Thursday, Lyft is now offering service throughout Metro Vancouver

Maple Ridge Return-It centre serves as pilot for new beverage recycling effort

Haney Bottle Depot will be part of a six-month trial where consumers don’t have to sort their cans

Foundation seeks to bring ‘meaningful’ art to Hammond

Asking Maple Ridge residents for suggestions on design and theme for two large community murals

Vicuña Art Studio to hold virtual exhibition at Pitt Meadows gallery

More than 90 pieces on display

B.C. identifies 20 new COVID-19 cases, travellers specified in count

Pandemic total 3,028 cases, 51 people from outside Canada

Survey, hotline launched amid probe into racist blood-alcohol guessing game at B.C. hospital

Mary Ellen Turpel-Lafond has been appointed to lead an investigation by Health Minister Adrian Dix

Canadian policing organization calls for decriminalization of simple illicit drug possession

Canadian Association of Chiefs of Police want policing focus of opioid crisis to be replaced with a health one

Filing deadline in RCMP sexual-harassment class-action extended due to COVID-19

Plaintiffs now have until January 2021 to submit claims for up to $222,000

Jamie Bacon pleads guilty to charge in Surrey Six case

The plea brings an end to a complex legal case that has spanned more than a decade

Hefty undeclared driver charges piling up, ICBC warns customers

Average extra penalty $2,971 after an at-fault accident

B.C. appeals judge’s decision to leave three clubhouses in Hells Angels hands

The province has filed two notices of appeal related to the B.C. Supreme Court decision

Conservation officers relocate Spirit bear known to roam northwestern B.C.

Bear roamed valley north of Terrace for many years

B.C. premier applauds call to decriminalize drug possession

Police shouldn’t struggle with health issues, Horgan says

Most Read