Rideshare expands into eastern Langley

Another ridesharing company has moved further out into eastern Langley today.

On Thursday, July 9, Lyft announced the expansion of service, claiming to hear from both riders and drivers that there’s a “significant appetite” for the service not only into other parts of Langley, but also into Maple Ridge, Pitt Meadows, the Belcarra area, Lions Bay, and Bowen Island.

While Lyft previously served the western section of Langley, including Langley City, this week’s announcement sees it extend service out to the Aldergrove-Abbotsford border to the east, the Fraser River to the north, and the border to the south.

As B.C. continues to re-open amid COVID, Metro Vancouverites are more inclined to explore the area again, believes Ted Lee of Tourism Vancouver.

And that’s been substantiated, Lyft’s B.C. general manager Peter Lukomskyj.

Since the beginning of Phase 2, he said the company has seen rides to restaurants and bars increase by more than 500 per cent and trips to public transport and ferry terminals double, indicating people are looking to move around the region, Lukomskyj said.

“At Lyft, we’re thrilled to become the first rideshare company to serve all of Metro Vancouver. While we’re all staying closer to home this summer, we have an opportunity to really explore what our region has to offer. We’re looking forward to being a reliable, responsible, and convenient way for all Metro Vancouverites to move around our beautiful backyard,” he added.

Riders and drivers must self-certify that they will wear face masks throughout the ride, are symptom-free, and will follow health officials’ guidance related to COVID-19.

For more information, including inquiries about becoming a driver, people can also visit the Lyft website.

