Smoke pours from the stacks at the Portlands Energy Centre in Toronto on Thursday January 15, 2009. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

Smoke pours from the stacks at the Portlands Energy Centre in Toronto on Thursday January 15, 2009. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

Risk experts say climate change to take big chunk of Canadian economy by 2050

Jerome Haegeli says the world’s current path puts Canada on track to lose 7% of its gross domestic product

One of the world’s largest insurers says Canadians will be more than a $100 billion poorer by 2050 if the world doesn’t work harder to fight climate change.

Swiss Re, a multinational corporation that insures insurance companies, says that’s much higher than the cost of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Chief economist Jerome Haegeli says the world’s current path puts Canada on track to lose seven per cent of its gross domestic product.

He says reducing the amount of global warming could cut those costs almost in half.

Haegeli says Canada’s northern latitude and well-developed infrastructure makes it one of the countries best placed to adapt to climate change.

The company’s report comes on Earth Day and the opening of the climate summit organized by U.S. President Joe Biden.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has announced Canada is increasing its goal on cutting greenhouse gas emissions to at least 40 per cent by 2050, up from 36 per cent.

The Canadian Press

Climate changeeconomy

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Vancouver is considering hosting a Formula E race using electric cars

Just Posted

Ethan Andrews (left) and his aunt Shihana Wewala were two of the volunteers planting trees with Pitt Meadows parks workers in Bonson Park. (Neil Corbett/The News)
Pitt Meadows families plant trees for Earth Day

Popular city event sees beautification of Bonson Park

Stu Burgess is operations manager for Golden Ears and Rolley Lake Provincial Parks. (The News files)
Golden Ears park camping to be limited to those in local health region

Fraser Health Authority and Vancouver Coastal Health now considered one region

Police respond to a reported stabbbing near Fletcher Park in Maple Ridge on Wednesday afternoon. (Ronan O’Doherty/The News)
UPDATE: Stabbing reported in downtown Maple Ridge

Police and ambulance respond to home invasion near Fletcher Park

Masks are now mandatory from Grades 4 to 12. (The News files)
Fraser Health lists three new Maple Ridge schools for COVID-19 exposures

Hammond, Yennadon and Alexander Robinson listed

Dr. Jennifer Mervyn, left, and award-winning author Monique Gray Smith, will be speaking at event. (Facebook/STORM Stop Overdose Ridge Meadows)
Strengthening resiliency in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows

Free event will be an evening of stories, strategies, and conversations

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and United States President Joe Biden smile as they say farewell following a virtual joint statement in Ottawa, Tuesday, February 23, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Trudeau pledges to cut emissions by 40% to 45% by 2030, short of U.S. goal

Trudeau announced target during a virtual climate summit convened by U.S. President Joe Biden

Sgt. Frank Jang of IHIT spoke Thursday morning at the press conference about three recent gangland murders, including the killing of UN Gang member Todd Gouwenberg at the Langley Sportsplex on April 21. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)
Langley man gunned down at Sportsplex was long-time gang member

Todd Gouwenberg was affiliated with the UN Gang, police said

FILE – Water flows over the Cleveland Dam as people walk with a dog in Cleveland Park in North Vancouver, B.C., on Christmas Day, Friday Dec. 25, 2015. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Public alarms to be installed along Capilano River after Cleveland Dam drownings

Alarms come after father, son died there last year

Shannon Zirnhelt, from left, her son Lockie, 3, Julia Zirnhelt, 13, and Ella Krus, 13, co-founders of Third Planet Crusade are featured in a music video set to air on Earth Day, April 22, 2021. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
VIDEO: B.C.-made music video launched in time for Earth Day 2021

Singer songwriter Shannon Zirnhelt worked with Third Planet Crusade on the project in the Cariboo

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Ambulance crews have been busy with a record number of emergency overdose calls this Wednesday, April 21. (BC Emergency Health Services)
B.C. paramedics responded to a record 138 overdose calls in a single day

Wednesday’s calls included 48 in the Vancouver Coastal Health region and 51 in Fraser Health

B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix and Premier John Horgan describe vaccine rollout at the legislature, March 29, 2021. (B.C. government)
B.C. COVID-19 hotspots targeted as AstraZeneca vaccine runs low

17,000 appointments booked the first day for people aged 40 and up

(File)
Two injured in rollover crash near Agassiz

One treated for serious, non-life threatening injuries

Dresses hang outside Nelson city hall as part of the REDress Project by Métis artist Jaime Black. Photo: Bill Metcalfe
B.C. red dresses symbolizing missing, murdered Indigenous women vandalized a 2nd time

Nelson’s REDress Project was vandalized along with an outdoor installation on Vancouver Island

Most Read