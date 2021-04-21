Road Safety at Work offers free webinar

Small businesses in Maple Ridge - Pitt Meadows can ensure they keep driving employees safe

Two employees who drive for work review a safety checklist before getting behind the wheel. (Kupicoo - iStock photo)

Driving is one of the riskiest things people may do while on the job.

Road Safety at Work, a program funded by WorkSafeBC and the Justice Institute of B.C., points out on its website that car crashes are the leading cause of traumatic workplace deaths in B.C.

As such, it advocates for small business owners in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows to learn more about how to keep employees – and themselves – safe behind the wheel while on the clock.

To help them, the program is offering a free interactive webinar, Road Safety 101 for Small Businesses, on Wednesday, April 28 from 10 to 11 a.m.

Participants will learn basic and simple steps to help keep employees safe while driving.

Program director Louise Yako points out the webinar is not just for companies with professional drivers.

“It’s for virtually everybody,” she said.

“At some point many people drive for work, whether it’s running errands, going on sales calls, or attending a meeting.

“These are the drivers that are probably overlooked when it comes to occupational health and safety.”

The free service offers many tools, resources, and educational and advisory services to help employers prevent motor vehicle incidents.

“We have forms, tips, drafts of policy, things that are easy for small businesses to pick up and modify to suit their needs,” Yako said, noting it is all covered by a premium companies are already paying to WorkSafeBC.

Pre-registration for the webinar is required as space is limited.

To sign up, go to roadsafetyatwork.ca and click on Workshops and Webinars. Pre-registration also ensures participants will receive a recording of the online workshop.