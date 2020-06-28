Robinson named to provincial contractors association board

Surrey’s Trevor Hildebrand was elected president of the Mechanical Contractors Association of B.C. He’s joined by Steve Robinson of Maple Ridge. (Special to The News)

As summer hits, more people invariably think of air conditioning.

But often little thought is given to the workers who bring those heating and cooling systems into homes or commercial and industrial structures.

Well, this past week the spotlight was thrown on Maple Ridge’s Steve Robinson of Pitt Meadows Plumbing & Mechanical Systems Ltd., as he joined a provincial industry board of contractors whose sole focus is bringing plumbing, ventilation, and heating/cooling systems into buildings.

The Mechanical Contractors Association of B.C. held its annual general meeting on June 18, and Robinson was among those 21 from throughout the province named to the board, confirmed Kim Barbero, the association’s chief executive officer.

“This is a pivotal time for MCABC, its members and the mechanical contracting industry,” said Trevor Hildebrand, who was elected president.

“The industry and our association are going through much needed transformative change. Our members appreciate the value of collective representation and expect MCABC to have an instrumental role in advancing the industry. I’m honoured to have the opportunity.” he said.

