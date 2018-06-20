Sample craft beer, cider, mead, vodka at Langley Libations Tour

Four artisan beverage businesses in Langley take part in Sunday tour

Trading Post Brewing is one of four businesses taking part in the Langley Libations Tour on June 24. Langley Times file photo

As the popularity of craft alcohol continues to rise, four companies in Langley are inviting the public to see (and taste) for themselves what local breweries, cideries, meaderies and distilleries have to offer.

The first Langley Libations Tour is happening this Sunday, June 24, from 1 to 6 p.m.

“Since 2016, there has been a huge growth in craft liquor manufacturing within the Township of Langley,” the tour’s website states.

“To celebrate this, Trading Post Brewing, Fraser Valley Cider, Festina Lente Meadery and Roots and Wings Distillery are coming together to celebrate the diversity of the Langley artisan beverage scene.”

Tickets are $10 and include a tasting glass, and samples of food and drinks from all four locations. All participants will also receive a passport to stamp at each business, and those who complete the tour can enter their passports for a chance to win prizes.

Rides can be arranged through BC Brewery Tours, or if choosing to do the tour yourself, designated drivers can receive non-alcoholic beverages.

To purchase tickets, visit langleylibationstour.ca.

TRADING POST BREWING | 20120 64 Ave.

Founded in 2016 by Lance Verhoeff, Trading Post serves locally produced beer at its brewery in Willowbrook, and restaurant in Fort Langley. During the Libations event, the brewery will be serving craft beer samples and appetizers prepared by its Fort Langley eatery, while band Six Gun Romeo entertains with rockabilly music.

FRASER VALLEY CIDER COMPANY | 22128 16 Ave.

Fraser Valley Cider Company creates handcrafted cider in small batches using 25 varieties of English and French cider apples that are grown in an orchard of 1,800 trees. Enjoy samples of craft cider, along with appetizers prepared by Chef Adrian Beaty. Musician Clay Scott will play on the patio between 2 and 5 p.m.

FESTINA LENTE WINERY & MEADERY | 21113 16 Ave.

Located on a five acre hobby farm, Festina Lente — which means ‘make haste slowly’ — specializes in premium honey wines that are “surprisingly dry, food-friendly and delightful on the palate.” During the tour, sample limited-edition eco-conscious wine selections, tasty treats from the German Pizza Co. and enjoy live music.

ROOTS AND WINGS DISTILLERY | 7897 240 St.

This family-run business creates craft spirits on site from scratch, right from the planting, growing, harvesting, mashing and fermenting to the distilling. Sample vodka, whisky and gin, while enjoying sweet treats from Cake 97 and old school rock ‘n roll from band Meat Draw.

