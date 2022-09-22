Seaplane service from Pitt Meadows to Victoria resumes

Harbour Air has announced flights from Pitt Meadows to Victoria Harbour (seen here) will return. (Black Press files)

Harbour Air has announced the return of seaplane service between Pitt Meadows and Victoria Harbour.

Beginning on Oct. 11, this scheduled service will conduct one round-trip flight daily, Monday to Friday, departing Pitt Meadows in the morning and Victoria in the late afternoon.

“We are thrilled to be resuming service in the rapidly growing Fraser Valley community” said Chad Wetsch, executive vice president of Harbour Air Seaplanes. “This week-day service acts as an important and convenient connection between Vancouver Island and the Fraser Valley and is a crucial service for business, tourism and freight.”

Pitt Meadow check-in will take place inside the new passenger terminal at the Pitt Meadows Airport (YPK), with flights departing from the Fraser River adjacent to the airport. The newly completed terminal is 5,000 square foot, two floor building that acts as part of the Pitt Meadow Regional Airport redevelopment plans. Harbour Air passengers can expect complimentary day parking.

Flight times and booking information is available at www.harbourair.com/pitt-meadows. To celebrate the return of this route, Harbour Air is offering an introductory goFLEX fare of $149 for travel Oct. 11-31.

Founded in 1982 with two small seaplanes, Harbour Air is North America’s largest seaplane airline with more than 40 aircraft. The company’s international seaplane service originally began for the forestry industry in B.C.

