A sign is seen outside the Shopify headquarters in Ottawa, Tuesday September 1, 2020. Shopify Inc.’s chief executive says any staff meeting up will need to show proof that they are fully vaccinated. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Shopify to require staff to show proof of full vaccination before meeting up

Tobi Lutke tweeted the announcement this week and says he made the decision ‘because science’

The chief executive of Shopify Inc. says any staff meeting up will need to show proof that they are fully vaccinated.

Tobi Lutke tweeted the announcement this week and says he made the decision “because science.”

Lutke has made a series of bold announcements and policy changes throughout the pandemic as his e-commerce company moves toward a digital by default model he instituted last May.

At the time, Lutke said “office centricity is over” and that most Shopify staff will be allowed to work remotely on a permanent basis.

Shopify’s vaccination policy comes as Quebec is preparing to bar unvaccinated people from non-essential public places like restaurants and gyms on Sept. 1.

The federal government is also working on a vaccine passport for international travel, though some are pressing for the digital certification to be used in offices and other public spaces.

The Canadian Press

