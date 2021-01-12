(AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

(AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

Starbucks says closure of up to 300 stores in Canada to be completed by end of March

Starbucks says the changes will help the coffee chain ‘best meet our customers where they are now’

Starbucks says its plan to close up to 300 coffee shops across Canada will be complete by the end of March.

The Seattle-based coffeehouse and roastery chain announced the acceleration of its five-year “transformation strategy” last year as it responded to changes in consumer habits during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a statement on Tuesday, the company says some of its locations closed last fall and it expects to complete its planned store closures by the end of its second quarter.

The restructuring includes adding new drive thru locations, the expansion of delivery and a pilot of curbside pick-up only coffee shops.

The company began experimenting with pick-up only locations before the pandemic. The first Canadian Starbucks store using the new format, which measured 93 square metres or 1,000 square feet, launched in Toronto’s financial district last January.

Starbucks says the changes will help the coffee chain “best meet our customers where they are now.”

The company had previously said it would close up to 200 of its locations in Canada over two years.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

coffee

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. takes over homeowner grant applications, raises eligibility

Just Posted

COVID-19 (Pixabay)
COVID-19 exposure event at Maple Ridge high school

Confirmed case at Samuel Robertson Technical in first week after break

Rioters stormed the halls of U.S. Congress attempting to block Joe Biden’s federal election victory. (YouTube screenshot)
Americans living in Maple Ridge find storming of Capitol Building ‘surreal,’ ‘embarrassing’

Both respondents said they were not surprised to hear of the insurrection last Wednesday

This log cabin was built in the early 1900’s. (Maple Ridge Museum/Special to The News)
Hundred-year-old log cabin in Maple Ridge torn down

Museum happy property owners contacted city so they could document building

A rainfall warning is in effect for Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley. (Black Press files)
Rainfall warning issued for Metro Vancouver, Fraser Valley

30 to 40 mm expected for Metro Vancouver, 50 to 70 mm for Fraser Valley

The Maple Ridge Branch of the SPCA received a donation of over $4,500 from B$F Automotive. (Special to The News)
Business hosts New Year’s Eve fundraiser for SPCA

Donates more than $4,500 to Maple Ridge branch

A worker is seen cleaning surfaces inside Little Mountain Place, a long term care home where 41 residents have died since a COVID-19 outbreak was declared at the facility in November, in Vancouver, on Thursday, January 7, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
COVID death toll in B.C. tops 1,000 as 1,475 new cases recorded over the weekend

B.C. has administered nearly 60,000 vaccines as of Sunday night

RCMP. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News)
Chilliwack RCMP hunting for 3 suspects after driver carjacked at gun point

Police are looking for witnesses and dashcam footage from an incident that happened Jan. 7

Police released surveillance footage of a man setting fire to a homeless woman’s blankets while she slept on a downtown sidewalk on Hamilton Street, near the Queen Elizabeth Theatre, around 4 a.m. on Dec. 13, 2020. (Vancouver police handout)
Police hunt for arsonist who lit sleeping homeless woman’s blanket on fire in Vancouver

Police are looking for both the suspect and victim, urging anyone with information to come forward

This picture shows the large stash of firearms, magazines, silencers and ammunition seized by police as part of an investigation that resulted in charges against Corey Perkins in December 2014. (Abbotsford Police Department photo)
Abbotsford man loses bid to appeal 2018 conviction for drugs and guns

Corey Perkins received 12-year jail sentence on 10 charges

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

A B.C. Supreme Court judge found John Albert Buchanan, accused in the September 2017 murder of Richard Sitar in Nanaimo, not guilty of second-degree murder but guilty of manslaughter. (Nanaimo News Bulletin file)
Man found guilty of manslaughter in bludgeoning death in Nanaimo

Verdict comes down in John Albert Buchanan’s trial in B.C. Supreme Court in Nanaimo

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau delivers his opening remarks during a news conference outside Rideau cottage in Ottawa, Friday, January 8, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Canada secures 20M more Pfizer vaccine doses; U.S. border closure extended to Feb. 21

Extra doses will come this spring starting in April

Simon Fraser University is pictured in Burnaby, B.C., Tuesday, Apr 16, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Federal funds for new SFU centre to help Metro Vancouver cut carbon emissions

The centre is one of five across Canada

Chilliwack RCMP at the scene of a police incident after 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
IIO investigating after man shot by police near Vedder River in Chilliwack

Man located in his vehicle after alleged domestic incident hours before where a woman was injured

Most Read