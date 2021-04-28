New Toyota RAV4 crossover SUVs for sale are seen at an auto mall in Ottawa, on Monday, April 26, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

New Toyota RAV4 crossover SUVs for sale are seen at an auto mall in Ottawa, on Monday, April 26, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

Statistics Canada says retail sales up 4.8% in February

One strategist at BMO Capital Markets says retail sales continue to perform well when stores are allowed to open

Canadian retail sales climbed in February, boosted by sales at new car dealerships, gas stations and clothing stores, but economists cautioned the pandemic’s third wave will again dent sales.

Statistics Canada said Wednesday that retail sales rose 4.8 per cent to $55.1 billion in February, while core retail sales — which exclude gas stations and motor-vehicle and parts dealers — climbed 3.8 per cent in February, the first increase in three months.

It also said that its preliminary estimate for March suggested a gain of 2.3 per cent for the month, but cautioned the figure would be revised.

TD Bank economist Ksenia Bushmeneva said retail sales rebounded in February, and likely in March, amid the easing of restrictions put in place to slow the spread of the pandemic.

“However, progress remains highly dependent on the path of the virus, which has since taken a turn for the worse as a vicious third wave led to higher caseloads and hospitalizations,” Bushmeneva wrote in a report.

Governments across the country have imposed a fresh round of restrictions in recent weeks in an attempt to slow a surge in COVID-19 cases even as vaccination rates pick up.

“Recent spending and mobility data suggests that retail sales are likely to weaken once again in April amid renewed restrictions and stay-at-home orders,” Bushmeneva wrote.

Benjamin Reitzes, director of Canadian Rates and Macro Strategist at BMO Capital Markets, said retail sales continue to perform well when stores are allowed to open.

“Accordingly, another good gain is expected in March, but April will see a big-time reversal with restrictions tightened in much of the country,” Reitzes said.

Statistics Canada said sales at motor-vehicle and parts dealers rose 5.0 per cent in February, boosted by a 5.6 per cent increase at new car dealers and a 9.2 per cent increase at automotive parts, accessories and tire stores.

Boosting core retail sales was a 6.1 per cent gain at general merchandise stores.

Sales at clothing and clothing accessories stores also rose 23.7 per cent, the first gain for the category since September 2020, as clothing store sales rose 20.8 per cent, shoe store sales added 43.1 per cent and the jewelry, luggage and leather goods subcategory climbed 25.4 per cent.

Sporting goods, hobby, book and music stores saw a 23.5 per cent increase in sales for the month, while furniture and home furnishings stores gained 18.0 per cent.

In volume terms, overall retail sales rose 4.3 per cent in February.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
London Drugs clearing shelf space for Western Canada restaurants to sell their goods
Next story
B.C. launches $500M fund to subsidize green business growth

Just Posted

xx
Video evidence sought by Langley RCMP in multiple sexual assaults

Maple Ridge man identified as a suspect

London Drugs is inviting local restaurateurs whose businesses are suffering during the pandemic to submit products to be sold on their store shelves. (Malin Jordan)
Maple Ridge London Drugs offering shelf space to local struggling restaurateurs

Only one local business featured so far

Larry Walker Jr. in BC place stadium when he played for the Montreal Expos in April 1994.
Maple Ridge’s Larry Walker featured in new book about the Expos

Author says hall of fame voters finally got it right

Send your cooking questions via email to Chef Dez at: dez@chefdez.com
ON COOKING: Mrs. Chef Dez creates ham and cheese scones, perfect for Mother’s Day

Be sure not to overmix the scones or they will be tough

A motorcyclist and a sedan collided at the intersection of Hale Road and Old Dewdney Trunk Road in Pitt Meadows Thursday evening. (Special to The News)
Man rescued by family after crashing into water-filled ditch in Pitt Meadows

Man was face-down before being rescued Thursday evening

B.C. Premier John Horgan and Jobs Minister Ravi Kahlon announce grants for businesses to set up online sales at the B.C. legislature, March 17, 2021. (B.C. government)
B.C. launches $500M fund to subsidize green business growth

InBC ‘prioritizes our people and planet with profits,’ minister says

Two women take a break from the line-up at a mobile COVID19 vaccine clinic at Parkway Forest Community Centre in Toronto on Monday, April 19, 2021.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
What can we do after getting a COVID vaccine? Experts say clear guidance is needed

In some households where only one member is vaccinated, confusion has already crept in

Abbotsford Law Courts (Photo: Abbotsford News)
Abbotsford man convicted of having 1,700 child-porn images

Keith Thibodeau argued that someone else could have saved the photos on his devices

Workers in British Columbia can receive up to three hours of paid leave in order to get a COVID-19 vaccination. (CHI Franciscan)
B.C. workers now eligible for 3 hours of paid leave to get COVID-19 immunization

The Ministry of Labour says amendments to the Employment Standards Act are now in effect, retroactive to April 19

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

South Surrey's Kelly Tarry and her family participate in the inaugural BC Stay-at-Home Campout on April 25. The event was so successful, a second one is planned for May 16. (Contributed photo)
B.C. families invited to ‘camp out’ at home in support of COVID-19 response fund

Third province-wide Stay-at-Home Campout planned as charitable fundraiser

The Disney store at Guildford Town Centre in Surrey.
Metro Vancouver Disney stores among 18 closing in Canada, insider report speculates

Staff in the retail locations have not yet been informed of the company’s plans – which have not been made public

People line up for COVID-19 vaccination at a drop-in clinic at Cloverdale Recreation Centre on Wednesday, April 27, 2021. (Aaron Hinks/Peace Arch News)
Brighter days coming in May for B.C.’s long COVID-19 battle

Vaccine supply set to rise as drop-in clinics ration what’s left

Former B.C. Liberal cabinet minister, Rich Coleman, who was the minister responsible for gaming for more than a decade is set to testify today at the money laundering public inquiry. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Former Liberal gaming minister to testify at B.C. money laundering inquiry

Rich Coleman, a six-term former member of the B.C. legislature is the latest of several politicians to appear before the Cullen Commission

Most Read