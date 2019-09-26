Surrey job fair showcases education, career choices

It was a busy day at the Black Press Extreme Education and Career Fair in Surrey today.

More than 70 exhibitors set up inside the fair at the Shannon Hall and Alice McKay buildings located at the Cloverdale Fairgrounds at 6050 176 St. in Surrey.

Air Canada was among the dozens of vendors set up at the event and the company was offering a variety of opportunities to those in attendance.

“Today specifically we are looking for flight attendants but we are also hiring for station attendants, customer service agents,” explained Alexandra Teixeira-Bynoe, a talent acquisition partner for the airline.

“We have a lot of different positions from customer service – face to face, over the phone, really any type of customer service we’re here for today,” she added.

READ MORE: Find your dream job with BC Corrections at the Black Press career fair

READ MORE: Personality and presentation key to career fair success

Great turnout so far at the Black Press Extreme Education and Career Fair at the #Cloverdale Fairgrounds. Stop by between now and 3! And say hi to me while you’re at it. 👋🏻👋🏻👋🏻 Details here: https://t.co/g4OqPt50IC #GetHired #BlackPressCareerFair #SurreyBC pic.twitter.com/MMyYiDdd0X — Amy Marie Reid (@amyreid87) September 26, 2019

Just a few booths away, at the Milieu Family Services booth, Nada Radwan said the company has had great success at previous Black Press career fairs.

Radwan, a human resources assistant, explained the company is a social services agency that supports individuals who have disabilities.

“We’re always hiring, always looking for new staff,” she said, noting that Milieu was hiring for part-time, full-time as well as casual positions at the Surrey fair.

Radwan said Milieu has made successful hires at past Black Press fairs, which keeps the company coming back.

“We’ve actually come back because it’s our favourite one.”

Tasha Khan-Butorac, an admissions advisor for Surrey’s Sprott Shaw College location, was manning their booth at the fair.

“We tend to focus on programs that we know jobs are available for,” she explained. “We’ve got social programs, a huge nursing program as well. So if you’re looking to get into health care or become an education assistant, now’s a very good time.”

Khan-Butorac said a variety of different people had stopped by the booth inquiring about educational opportunities, but also employment.

“People that are fresh out of high school, people that are looking for a career change and people looking to work with Sprott Shaw as well. So it’s been a very good mix,” she said.

For more on the fair, visit www.facebook.com/blackpresscareerfair/.

I just stopped by the @sprottshaw booth at the Black Press Extreme Education and Career Fair. Come check out the other 70+ vendors before 3pm in #Cloverdale! https://t.co/7TAUgtB7nv #surreybc #gethired #blackpresscareerfair pic.twitter.com/4EhzXeYL24 — Amy Marie Reid (@amyreid87) September 26, 2019

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter