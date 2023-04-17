This April 14, 2011 file picture shows the Glencore headquarters in Baar, Switzerland. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Keystone, Urs Flueeler, file

This April 14, 2011 file picture shows the Glencore headquarters in Baar, Switzerland. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Keystone, Urs Flueeler, file

Teck controlling shareholder calls Glencore bid the wrong one at the wrong time

Similar move after corporate split something the B.C. resource company would consider

The controlling shareholder of Teck Resources Ltd. rejected Glencore’s offer to buy the Canadian miner, but says he is open to talking about other possible deals once the company completes its own plan to split its business.

Teck chairman emeritus Norman Keevil says Glencore’s proposal is the wrong one, at the wrong time.

Teck’s board has rejected Glencore’s unsolicited takeover offer that would see shareholders receive a stake in a combined metals company as well as a choice of cash or shares in a company that would hold their merged coal assets.

Instead, the company is pursuing a plan it announced in February to split up its metal and steelmaking coal businesses into two companies, Teck Metals and Elk Valley Resources. The proposal will be voted on by shareholders later this month.

Keevil says he would support a transaction – whether it be an operating partnership, merger, acquisition, or sale – with the right partner, on the right terms for Teck Metals after the separation takes place.

Teck is controlled by the Keevil family, which owns the company’s class A shares together with Japanese company Sumitomo.

READ MORE: Teck Resources rejects latest Swiss takeover bid

coal minemining

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
CP Rail, Kansas City Southern Rail merger now official

Just Posted

More than 15 people showed up to the first open house event at the Maple Ridge Lawn Bowling Club on April 15. (Brandon Tucker/The News)
PHOTOS: Lawn bowling newcomers show up to first open house event

Chameleon in Maple Ridge is hosting the April 27 Business After Hours event by the Chamber of Commerce Serving Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows. (Chameleon/Special to The News)
Maple Ridge restaurant hosts networking event for local businesses

Fort Langley’s Lou Fasullo snapped this photo at the nature sanctuary in Pitt Polder on one of the very nice, recent spring days. (Special to The News)
SHARE: Taking advantage of some sanctuary time

Maple Ridge’s Hailey Babb was captivated when she saw this vessel washed up on the beach in low tide along the Fraser River at the Katzie Reserve. (Special to The News)
SHARE: Nature’s beauty highlighted