Telus invests $15 million in Pitt Meadows to bring faster connectivity

Telus is investing $15 million to connect more than 90 per cent of the homes and businesses in Pitt Meadows, including the Katzie First Nation reserve, directly to its fibre optic network.

The company said this will enhance wireline and wireless connectivity and prepare the region for 5G technology in the years ahead.

Construction of the PureFibre network is already underway and Telus anticipates the majority of homes and businesses will be connected by the end of the summer next year.

Residents can expect to see Telus trucks throughout the community as construction begins, and company representatives out knocking doors to receive permission to connect homes to the network.

“Telus is very proud to be making this generational investment in Pitt Meadows, providing the technology to bridge geographic and socio-economic divides and connect citizens to the people, resources and information that make their lives better,” said Darren Entwistle, president and CEO of Telus.

Since 2000 and through 2018, Telus has invested more than $47 billion in technology and operations in B.C., said a company release.

Over the next three years, it plans to invest an additional $8 billion connecting and supporting communities at no cost to taxpayers.

Since 2013, the company has connected 125 communities in B.C., Alberta and eastern Quebec to the PureFibre network, and will have connected more than 50 indigenous communities in B.C. and Alberta by the end of next year.

“We are excited to welcome the arrival of Telus’ new leading-edge fibre optic network that will transform communications technology for businesses and residents in Pitt Meadows,” said Mayor Bill Dingwall.

“This $15 million investment will provide exceptional connectivity, speed and capacity needed for citizens to access broadband services in our increasingly connected world.”

