FILE - In this Jan. 18, 2021, file photo, Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Fla. Former President Donald Trump’s Palm Beach club has been partially closed because of a COVID outbreak. (Greg Lovett/The Palm Beach Post via AP)

FILE - In this Jan. 18, 2021, file photo, Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Fla. Former President Donald Trump’s Palm Beach club has been partially closed because of a COVID outbreak. (Greg Lovett/The Palm Beach Post via AP)

Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club partially closes due to COVID outbreak

The former U.S. president moved to Mar-a-Lago after leaving Washington in January,

Former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Florida, has been partially closed after staff members tested positive for the coronavirus.

That’s according to several people, including one familiar with club operations, who said Mar-a-Lago had “partially closed” a section of the club and quarantined some of its workers “out of an abundance of caution.” The person spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the situation by name.

An email sent to members said that service had been temporarily suspended in the club’s dining room and at its beach club because some staff members had recently tested positive. It said the club had undertaken “all appropriate response measures,” including sanitizing affected areas,” and that banquet and event services remain open.

“The health and safety of our members and staff is our highest priority,” it read.

The Florida Department of Health did not immediately respond to a phone call and email.

Trump moved to Mar-a-Lago after leaving Washington in January, and has spent the weeks since then laying low, golfing, dining with friends, meeting with Republican party leaders and plotting his political future as he considers running again in 2024.

Trump was hospitalized with COVID-19 last fall and has since been vaccinated against the virus.

Mar-a-Lago was the site of his first known exposure more than a year ago. A senior Brazilian official tested positive last year after spending time at Mar-a-Lago, where he posed for a photo next to Trump and attended a family birthday party.

The Trump White House was hit with several subsequent outbreaks after it flouted virus precautions by resisting mask-wearing and continuing to hold large events.

The club in Palm Beach has been a flurry of activity in recent weeks, hosting events and fundraisers, including one to benefit rescue dogs. Trump unexpectedly dropped by the event last week.

In January, Palm Beach County issued a warning to Mar-a-Lago’s management after a New Year’s Eve party that violated an ordinance requiring employees and guests to wear masks. Video of the party posted online by Trump’s son, Donald Trump Jr., showed that few of the 500 guests wore masks as they crowded the dance floor while rapper Vanilla Ice, Beach Boys co-founder Mike Love and singer Taylor Dayne performed. The club was told future violations would result in fines of $15,000.

The former president was not present at the party.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Retail sales fall 1.1% in January to $52.5 billion: StatsCan

Just Posted

Curtis Pendleton, executive director of the ACT Arts Centre in Maple Ridge, is hoping to be back to full programming by the end of the year. (The News files)
Maple Ridge arts centre hoping to be back in business by November

Survey says: patrons are ready

An air ambulance helicopter was sent to Maple Ridge’s Ruskin Park after a man suffered burns from a firepit explosion. (Black Press Media files)
Man suffers burns to most of his body after firepit explosion in Maple Ridge

Air ambulance sent to Ruskin Park to transport victim to hospital

On St. Patrick's Day, Maple Ridge shop owner Sandra Taylor played the harp, sang, delivered flowers, gave out prizes – and (now regretfully) released 150 balloons – to honour the special occasion. She's apologizing now that part of her efforts will have a negative impact on the environment. (The News files)
LETTER: Sending out apology for balloon release

Maple Ridge shop owner horrified to learn her kindness efforts included a negative component

Lisa Collins maintains her daughter has been bullied since Grade 5. (The News files)
Bullied student’s mom says Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows school district took no action

Lisa Collins says six girls came after her daughter but still get to attend school

Single-family home prices are rising quickly and governments need to get more involved. (Black Press files)
Our View: Province must take lead on keeping housing affordable

It’s in no one’s best interest for house prices to shoot up 20 per cent a year

A health-care worker prepares a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at a UHN COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Toronto, Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021. A single dose of Pfizer-BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine is barely enough to cover the average pinky nail but is made up of more than 280 components and requires at least three manufacturing plants to produce. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
COVID-19: Health officials give timetable for vaccinating all B.C. adults by July

People aged 79 will begin being able to book appointments on March 20

Montreal Canadiens’ Tyler Toffoli is taken out from in front of Vancouver Canucks goaltender Thatcher Demko by defenceman Nate Schmidt during first period NHL hockey action in Montreal on Friday, March 19, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
Miller scores in OT to lift Canucks to key 3-2 win over Habs

Demko makes 29 saves in goal for Vancouver

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Overhead view of Forest March BC rally in Centennial Square on Friday, March 19. (Don Descoteau/News Staff)
B.C. residents rally to protect old-growth forests

Protesters at B.C. legislature and dozens of B.C. communities stage ForestMarchBC 2021

Free Reformed Church is seen as people attend Sunday service, in Chilliwack, B.C., Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021. British Columbia’s top doctor says she is thankful a petition challenging her COVID-19 orders in B.C. Supreme Court has been dismissed. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C.’s top doctor ‘thankful’ as court ruling upholds public health orders

Dr. Henry says officials working with religious groups to plan gradual return to in-person services

Hannah Ankenmann receives her first shot of COVID-19 vaccine administered by a Gwa’sala-‘Nakwaxda’xw Family Health nurse in early March. Small communities on Vancouver Island are receiving vaccine for entire communities. (Zoe Ducklow/North Island Gazette)
B.C.’s COVID-19 case count climbs to 737 on Friday

Up to 292 people in hospital, two more deaths

File photo by Dale Klippenstein
Homicide investigation underway in Abbotsford following hang-up 911 call

Man dies after call placed on March 3 from 32300 block of Slocan Drive

New section of Lakeside Trail coming from Sunnyside Campground to Entrance Bay. (Google maps)
Funding announced for new section of Lakeside Trail at Cultus Lake

New section to link tourism amenities with recreation areas in Cultus Lake Provincial Park

Minister of Housing David Eby called Penticton city council’s decision to try and close a shelter housing 42 people ‘disgraceful’ while opposition leader Shirley Bond called Eby a bully on Thursday morning. (File photo)
Opposition leader takes Minister Eby to task over Penticton shelter handling

The two politicians shared jabs during the Thursday morning session of the Provincial Legislature

Most Read