Sammy Js will open a new location in Maple Ridge, at The Brickwater, at the end of June. (Neil Corbett/The News)

Sammy Js will open a new location in Maple Ridge, at The Brickwater, at the end of June. (Neil Corbett/The News)

Two new restaurants about to open in Downtown Maple Ridge

Sammy J’s and The Nut will be at The Brickwater

COVID-19 has caused the failure of some businesses in Maple Ridge, but there is also good news in the arrival of new enterprises downtown.

The downtown institution Bella Vita has closed its doors, but two new restaurants are about to open. Sammy J’s Grill and Bar will unveil it’s fourth location in Maple Ridge, and right beside it will be another new cafe called The Nut.

READ ALSO: ‘Iconic’ downtown Maple Ridge restaurant closing

Both are located in the new Brickwater development on 119th Avenue. Both plan to open near the end of June, capitalizing on summertime, and the recent relaxing of public health orders that have likely created some pent-up demand for dining out.

READ ALSO: Ridge Meadows restaurants react to restrictions relaxing

Sammy J’s has restaurants in Langley, Surrey, Kelowna, and now at the the new location. It celebrated its 25th anniversary on Thursday. President Mike Gardner has been there since the beginning, and was joined by his brother Steve in 2010 and their father, who is a silent partner.

“We’ve been looking at Maple Ridge for years,” said Steve. “In the last year, we’ve started getting serious.”

He said the clientelle in a large “trendy development” like the Brickwater makes the location attractive. Their big 50-seat patio will be part of the inner courtyard of the development, with fountains, public art and a park setting.

There will be about another 100 seats inside, and they provide a sports bar atmosphere with “a good night vibe.”

“Maple Ridge is full of our kind of customers,” said Steve. “It’s a fun place for people to come and celebrate, or watch a game.”

He provides a marketting and sales background, while Mike has been a longtime restaurateur – he actually opened the Red Robin two blocks away as the GM.

“It’s a real family operation, and we’re delighted,” said Denise Gunn of Falcon Homes, who built The Brickwater. “We wanted a restaurant there, and Sammy J’s is a great fit.”

The Nut is a place for juices, coffee, quick snacks and “clean eats.”

“We source crave worthy clean eats and make wellness way more approachable. We’re a micro grocer celebrating small business by stocking goods from local and Canadian brands. We’re a hub built for gathering and an incubator of community,” said the social media page.

Have a story tip? Email: ncorbett@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

maple ridgeRestaurants

Previous story
B.C. restart plan brings new hope to fitness industry, business leader says

Just Posted

Sammy Js will open a new location in Maple Ridge, at The Brickwater, at the end of June. (Neil Corbett/The News)
Two new restaurants about to open in Downtown Maple Ridge

Sammy J’s and The Nut will be at The Brickwater

City of Pitt Meadows Mayor Bill Dingwall (The News files)
COVID herd immunity challenge pits Maple Ridge against Pitt Meadows

17 other Lower Mainland communities part of friendly challenge

Police were called to a “sudden death” in Pitt Meadows on May 21. (The News files)
Body discovered in Pitt Meadows

BC Coroners Service say they are investigating the cause of death

COVID-19. (Image courtesy CDC)
COVID-19 closes community inclusion program in Maple Ridge

Also a virus exposure event at Maple Ridge secondary

BC Centre for Disease Control map shows cases continuing to fall. (BCCDC/Special to The News)
Past week’s count shows 53 cases of COVID-19 in Maple Ridge, Pitt Meadows

Cases have dropped in the cities for seven straight weeks

President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the economy at the Cuyahoga Community College Metropolitan Campus, Thursday, May 27, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
VIDEO: Biden orders more intel investigation of COVID-19 origin

The Chinese Embassy in Washington accused unnamed political forces of being fixated on a blame game

Live Well Exercise Clinic CEO Sara Hodson and Trevor Linden’s Club 16 partner Carl Ulmer co-chair the BC Fitness Industry Council. (Contributed photo)
B.C. restart plan brings new hope to fitness industry, business leader says

Sara Hodson notes group fitness has jumped 600 per cent in U.K.

A woman receives a COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination clinic run by Vancouver Coastal Health, in Richmond, B.C., Saturday, April 10, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
B.C. shortens second COVID-19 vaccine wait from 16 weeks to eight

Pfizer second dose after Moderna safe, effective, Dr. Henry says

Court of Appeal in Vancouver. (File photo: Tom Zytaruk)
Woman charged with aggravated assault after stabbing inside Vancouver’s courthouse

Police say the 53-year-old victim was seriously hurt and taken to hospital

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

The Canada-U.S. border near Lacolle, Que., is seen on Friday, March 20, 2020. The White House says no decision has been made about when and how to reopen the border between Canada and the United States.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
White House dismisses report that U.S. wants border with Canada reopened next month

Press secretary Jen Psaki says she’s not aware that any decisions have been made

Screenshot of Pastor James Butler giving a sermon at Free Grace Baptist Church in Chilliwack on Nov. 22, 2020. Butler is one of three Chilliwack pastors facing 25 violation tickets between them for holding services in violation of public health orders, tickets they are fighting in court. (YouTube)
Three Fraser Valley pastors fighting a total of 25 tickets for violating public health orders

Fines of $2,300 each were issued for holding church services in defiance of COVID-19 restrictions

....
Tabletop Tiddies flashes onto B.C. podcast scene with Dungeons and Dragons-themed show

Role-playing game actual play podcast features talent from Abbotsford, Salmon Arm, Surrey and PoCo

Witnesses said there was a heavy police presence five kilometres south of Spuzzum on Highway 1 in the Fraser Canyon on Wednesday (May 26, 2021). (Facebook)
UPDATE: RCMP confirm body found near Yale, investigation continues

Friends of missing Spuzzum woman say the body found is not April Parisian

Most Read