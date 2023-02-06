The Uber app is seen on an iPhone near a driver’s vehicle after the company launched service in Vancouver, Friday, Jan. 24, 2020. Uber Technologies Inc. says it is bringing its shared rides offering back to Canada with a new name. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Uber relaunches ride share option in some Canadian cities under new name

UberX Share was previously known as UberPool and was paused when the pandemic hit

Uber Technologies Inc. says it is bringing its shared rides offering back to Canada with a new name.

The ride-hailing giant says Toronto, Montreal and Vancouver will get access to UberX Share later this week.

UberX Share charges passengers up to 20 per cent less in exchange for sharing a ride with strangers headed to nearby destinations.

UberX Share was previously known as UberPool and was paused in 2020, when the COVID-19 pandemic pushed people to physically distance.

Since the pause, Uber spent months listening to drivers and riders who helped it redesign, test and troubleshooting through various UberX Share pilots.

The company settled on a model that sees an average of only six more minutes added to trips where UberX Share is used and drivers paid an extra $1 pickup incentive for fetching a second rider.

RELATED: ‘It’s going to kill the whole taxi industry’: Protest at Uber hiring fair in Kelowna

UberVancouver

