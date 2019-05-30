Stop by the Abbotsford Centre today between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. to find your dream career (Photo by Dustin Godfrey/Black Press Media).

VIDEO: Black Press Career Fair is on at the Abbotsford Centre

77 vendors include the City of Abbotsford, Harrison Hot Springs Resort and Spa and Vancouver Career College

The Black Press Career Fair is on at the Abbotsford Centre on King Road, with 77 vendors recruiting new employees – and in some cases studens.

The Vancouver Career College is at the fair, and they’re looking for students for their many programs, which range from nursing to education to IT and technology programs.

Jon Moreton, assistant director of admissions, said the benefits include shorter programs with smaller classes that offer more attention from instructors.

The City of Abbotsford, also in attendance at the fair, said it hires for a variety of roles, from engineering to administrative roles.

Representatives from the city said one of the main qualities they seek in potential employees is innovation and self-motivation.

One major issue going on at city hall is the transportation master plan, and that is the focus of many employees in the city.

Lisa Rose, food and beverage manager at Harrison Hot Springs Resort and Spa, said her company is hiring in everything from housekeeping and food/beverage to spa and front desk/reservations.

Rose said they look for hardworking and dependable employees, and due to the nature of the work in hospitality, people who work well with guests.

The career fair runs until 3 p.m. at the Abbotsford Centre. For more information, go to the career fair Facebook page.

