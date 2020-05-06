Julie Stanton shows off some of the books she dropped off at the Langley Value Village thrift store on Wednesday, May 6th. After a six-week shutdown, the store reopened on Tuesday, generating line-up of people waiting to drop off donations. Stanton drove in from North Vancouver to help a friend in Langley who had been stockpiling donations for when the store reopened. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

VIDEO: Donors line up as Value Village thrift stores begin to reopen

Company expected a surge in contributions as outlets end COVID-19 shutdowns

When Julie Stanton learned the Value Village thrift store in Langley at 20501 56th Ave had reopened, she drove in from North Vancouver to help a friend get her donations to the store, which had been closed as part of the battle to slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

“We’ve been waiting over a month for this moment,” Stanton told Black Press Media, as she unloaded boxes of books from her vehicle into a tote on wheels with the assistance of a store staffer wearing a face shield, mask, and protective gloves.

Stanton said her friend, who lives on a large Langley property, was downsizing and had been putting boxes of donations aside for the time when the store reopened.

“I’ll be back again later today [with more],” Stanton said.

There was a line-up of vehicles that morning waiting to unload donations, according to store staff, who directed requests for comment to the headquarters of the 315-store chain.

Value Village communications director Sara Gaugl said they were expecting a rush of contributions as stores reopened.

“We’re anticipating a high volume of donations of clothing and household goods, particularly in the short term, as spring cleaning has become a popular way for people to pass the time,” Gaugl said.

Gaugl said decisions about reopening are being made on a “store-by-store basis as we consider local market conditions, follow guidance from local health and government officials, and ensure we’re operationally ready to reopen our doors with enhanced safety measures in place.”

She added stores are carrying out deep cleaning prior to reopening and are increasing the frequency of cleaning “commonly touched surfaces, like check-out areas and shopping carts.”

Store hours are being shortened, running from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., and additional space has been created on sales floors to “further support social distancing,” Gaugl elaborated.

Sanitizer stations have been added for customers. Fitting rooms have been closed, so the exchange policy on clothing and shoes has been extended to to 14 days.

Most other thrift stores in Langley City, including an outlet run by the Value Village rival Talize chain, remained closed as of Wednesday.

READ ALSO: New Langley store expects to bring more customers to City’s downtown

READ ALSO: City council approves thrift store limitations

Langley’s Value Village is one of several stores re-opened by the thrift store chain in B.C. this week, including outlets in Surrey’s Newton neighbourhood, Abbotsford’s Clearbrook outlet, Chilliwack, Vernon and Kamloops, as well as Victoria, Nanaimo and Courtenay.

A store in Kelowna became the first Value Village in North America to reopen on May 1st.

READ MORE: Kelowna’s Value Village the only one open in North America

In an online message, Value Village CEO Mark Walsh asked customers to stay away if they become ill.

“If you aren’t feeling well, we kindly ask that you stay home and take care of yourself,” Walsh said.

“We’ll be here when you feel better.”


dan.ferguson@langleyadvancetimes.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

CoronavirusLangleyLocal Business

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. Liberals call for more COVID-19 business tax relief

Just Posted

British Columbians can double their ‘pandemic bubble’ mid-May, but no large gatherings

Physical distancing must remain for those outside the newly expanded bubbles

VIDEO: Maple Ridge boy gets visit from fire department for second birthday

Members of the Maple Ridge Fire and Rescue did a drive-by with sirens blaring and lights flashing

VIDEO: Residents reminded to flush only ‘number one, number two and toilet paper’

Maple Ridge Mayor Mike Morden shares regular video messages during COVID-19

Maple Ridge dealership sets $10,000 giving goal for Friends in Need food bank this month

Seventh year of “Operation 100” will fight against hunger caused by the COVID-19 pandemic

12 cleared of COVID-19, one more death at Maple Ridge retirement residence

Outbreak at Chartwell Willow Retirement Community began April 18

COVID-19: B.C. prepares to restart more retail, services, offices in May

Dentistry, hair salons, restaurants need approved protection plans

Helping The News continue its mission to provide trusted local news

New platform allows readers to make a one-time or ongoing donation to support local journalism

Travel to ‘Group of Seven’ art sites using Google Street View, 100 years after first exhibit

Art group’s first formal exhibit was on May 7, 1920, in Toronto

Problem solving a pandemic: a B.C. man on working for Doctors Without Borders in Pakistan

The second of a two-part series on how COVID-19 is affecting Islam’s holy month

VIDEO: Donors line up as Value Village thrift stores begin to reopen

Company expected a surge in contributions as outlets end COVID-19 shutdowns

FortisBC program to help students learn about energy from home

Lessons challenge students to consider social, ethical, environmental implications of energy use

B.C. records three new COVID-19 deaths as officials get ready to unveil reopening plan

There are 74 people hospitalized with the novel coronavirus

Keep ‘pandemic bubbles’ small, top doctor urges as B.C. prepares to loosen rules

Many measures will remain in place for months, officials say

B.C. teacher suspended for showing ‘incel’ documentary to Grade 12 class

Video contained violent ‘graphic, cartoon-like, sexually-explicit’ images of women as sex objects

Most Read