Jackie Brittain demonstrated her artistic talents when conceiving an idea and sketching out an award-winning advertising campaign for Golden Meadows Honey Farm. Her efforts have earned her back-to-back industry accolades, including a gold medal win at the BCYCNA Ma Murray Awards Thursday night.

VIDEO: Honeycomb sketches turn into back-t0-back industry accolades for News

A honey ad and a quarterly lifestyle magazine produced by The News were lauded by B.C. news media

Late afternoon doodlings of honeycombs and bees netted a Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows News advertising representative industry accolades

Jackie Brittain, a community news media specialist with The News, was among a few dozen people in her industry recognized during a virtual awards ceremony held Thursday night.

Those late day scribble for a proposed advertisement for one of her clients turned into an ongoing ad campaign for Golden Meadows Honey Farm in Pitt Meadows, and has subsequently earned Brittain first place for the best ad design award from the B.C. & Yukon Community News Media Association, which hands out the annual Ma Murray Awards.

“I spent a lot of time creating that ad,” Brittain said. “I was invested in it, I sketched the entire ad in detail, I wanted to achieved two things: win over the client and create a great ad, which I feel I did.”

Accepting the accolades from her home, Brittain said she was surprised to be recognized for the second year running for the series of honey-themed ads created for the local farmgate operation. Last year, she earned a silver award from the provincial association for the work she’s doing with the honey farm.

”I am grateful for it to be recognized,” Brittain concluded.

Publisher Lisa Farquharson expressed her congratulations for Brittain, applauding her obvious creativity and her enthusiasm in creating something powerful for her clients.

Meanwhile, a quarterly lifestyles magazine called Bijou has also earned The News team some more recognition.

Also for the second year running, Bijou garnered recognition as one of the province’s best special publications. This year, the North Fraser Valley magazine earned a bronze medal.

Last year, it took silver in the same category.

“I’m so proud, not only of Jackie for conceiving of such a creative, award-winning ad, but of the whole team and all the hard work they’ve put in – especially in this past year, during such challenging times,” Farquharson concluded.

An advertising campaign for Golden Meadows Honey Farm in Pitt Meadows has garnered an newspaper industry award for Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows News’ ad rep Jackie Brittain for the second year running. (News illustration)

