The YOCTO has a fully functional shower, toilet, fridge, stove, microwave, single bed, and a space to hang clothes. (Special to The News)

VIDEO: Maple Ridge company builds remarkably tiny home

Dwelltech founder constructs 72 square foot home as passion project

A Maple Ridge builder’s tiny passion project might have some sizeable applications.

John Anjo is the founder/ director of Dwelltech. He has worked in housing for 25 years, and his core business is granny flats and homes for First Nations people.

Typically, the buildings he constructs are in the 300 square foot range, but recently he built a 72 square foot office.

Anjo took a good look at the recently completed portable work space and said to himself – I’m going to make a home out of this.

“They all thought I was crazy to try to fit everything in,” Anjo said of his colleagues when he presented the idea.

READ MORE: Tiny home demand up during pandemic as people seek change

READ MORE: Tiny homes stolen from Surrey lot recovered by police

But fit it in, he did.

The YOCTO, named after the smallest official metric system prefix (10 x -24), is a fully operative home.

Neatly tucked in a space which would hardly fit this sentence is a fridge, stove, microwave, sink, a full-size shower and toilet, a single bed, a clothes rack, a stool, a heater, a water heater, and lights both inside-and-out of the unit.

“You can drop it anywhere, plug it in, hook it up to a septic line, and a garden hose, and you’re good to go,” Anjoa said.

While only put together as a novelty, he believes there are numerous uses for the tiny residence.

He said it would work for students living in their parents house who want a little more space, remote vacation rentals, or writing cabins.

“It’s functional, so there might be a market for this,” Anjo said.

Anjo said the tiny house would be perfect as a writing cabin, or a small house for a student wanting some space from their parents… or vice versa. (Special to The News)

John Anjo, founder/ director of Dwelltech, poses in front of his newest creation. The YOCTO is a 72 square foot tiny home with all the fixings. (Ronan O’Doherty/ The News)
Most Read