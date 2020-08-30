VIDEO: Maple Ridge realtor lauded for life-saving kindness

Debi Pearce was recognized by the Real Estate Board of Greater Vancouver

Both kidney recipient Geoff Dunsire and donor Debi Pearce are doing well a little more than a year after the transplant. (Special to The News)

Donating an organ has recently earned a Maple Ridge realtor unexpected accolades.

A little more than a year ago now, Debi Pearce donated a kidney to a client’s adult son.

She didn’t do it looking for recognition, but that’s what she received from the Real Estate Board of Greater Vancouver last week, when she was given the Realtors Care Award.

The award honours realtors in Metro Vancouver who demonstrate a sustained commitment to charitable, fundraising, or volunteer activities that strengthen communities and support people in need.

Pearce, a realtor with Royal LePage Brookside Realty in Maple Ridge, responded to a public plea from a past client – a Maple Ridge couple – who needed a kidney donor for their son.

She met the Dunsire family when she listed their home in 2018. At the time, their son, Geoff’s, health had been compromised for many years. He was on a rigorous kidney dialysis schedule. The nature of his condition meant he needed a transplant and his family wasn’t a match, said Colette Gerber, REBGV chair.

“Debi’s donation helped save a person’s life. There aren’t many more words needed to describe the impact of her actions,” Gerber added.

“Debi is a community-builder who embodies the charitable spirit within the real estate profession.”

Pearce was in the news again more recently, in her efforts – along side Geoff – in a COVID-friendly undertaking to promote transplant donations.

To qualify to be a donor, Pearce underwent a personal transformation. She committed herself to physical fitness until her doctor approved her for the procedure in 2019.

Today, both Geoff and Pearce are healthy.

Six weeks after the operation, Geoff was dancing at a family wedding, something that seemed impossible a few months earlier.

Pearce was previously honoured by Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows’ joint municipal advisory committee on accessibility and inclusiveness as a Community Champion for her kidney donation.

Earlier this year, a national real estate award went to another long-time Maple Ridge realtor, Ron Antalek.

