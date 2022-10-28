Lisa Farquharson, publisher of the Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows News, is impressed with the number of people who voted for their favourite local businesses in this year’s A-List competition. (Colleen Flanagan/The News)

Lisa Farquharson, publisher of the Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows News, is impressed with the number of people who voted for their favourite local businesses in this year’s A-List competition. (Colleen Flanagan/The News)

Votes tallied: Who’s the best?

Record numbers of readers picked their A-List faves

The A-List is out.

“Congratulations to all the incredible businesses in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows that continue to offer phenomenal products and services to our communities,” said News’ publisher Lisa Farquharson, in revealing the list of this year’s A-List winners.

It truly is an impressive list of local companies that were finalists in this year’s business excellence competition, which is facilitated by The News but voted on by the readers.

In the A-List competition, the public has a chance to go online during a one-month period, and share what businesses in town they feel are deserving of high praise.

CLICK HERE TO SEE THE A-LIST EDITION

More than 21,000 people – a record number, and slightly more than last year – cast a vote.

“These businesses, some of them past winners and some new to the winners’ circle – all share one thing in common – they all go above and beyond for their customers and the community,” Farquharson said. “That’s why it is our privilege to turn the spotlight on them, and applaud them in their quest for excellence. Keep doing what you do, we all love you for it!”

At the same time, the publisher also extended her heartfelt thanks to News’ readers who took the time to cast a vote and “tell the world which businesses in their backyard mean the most to them. Your participation is so appreciated.”

RELATED: Winners celebrated at the Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows Business Excellence Awards

.

Is there more to the story? Email: editor@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

AwardsBusinessmaple ridgePitt Meadows

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
As Canada faces potential recession, Freeland to give fall economic statement

Just Posted

Pitt Meadows resident Victor Safonov snapped a few shots along the Fraser River, from the dikes at the south end on the Bonson Road. He’s since framed these and a few others and hung them on his office wall. (Special to The News)
SHARE: Life on the river

Lisa Farquharson, publisher of the Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows News, is impressed with the number of people who voted for their favourite local businesses in this year’s A-List competition. (Colleen Flanagan/The News)
Votes tallied: Who’s the best?

Pitt Meadows firefighters fought a brush fire on Wednesday, Oct. 26, up the Goose Lake Trail, off the access road to the Thompson Mountain Sportsman Association gun range, with forestry hose lines and hand tools. (Special to The News)
Pitt Meadows Fire and Rescue extinguish two large brush fires in one day

ARMS communications and engagement manager Sophie Sparrow (pictured) said this Freshwater ARTways event is something new the organization is trying out in the community. (Sophie Sparrow Facebook/Special to The News)
Alouette River Management Society creates art in Maple Ridge park