Votes tallied: Who’s the best?

Lisa Farquharson, publisher of the Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows News, is impressed with the number of people who voted for their favourite local businesses in this year’s A-List competition. (Colleen Flanagan/The News)

The A-List is out.

“Congratulations to all the incredible businesses in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows that continue to offer phenomenal products and services to our communities,” said News’ publisher Lisa Farquharson, in revealing the list of this year’s A-List winners.

It truly is an impressive list of local companies that were finalists in this year’s business excellence competition, which is facilitated by The News but voted on by the readers.

In the A-List competition, the public has a chance to go online during a one-month period, and share what businesses in town they feel are deserving of high praise.

More than 21,000 people – a record number, and slightly more than last year – cast a vote.

“These businesses, some of them past winners and some new to the winners’ circle – all share one thing in common – they all go above and beyond for their customers and the community,” Farquharson said. “That’s why it is our privilege to turn the spotlight on them, and applaud them in their quest for excellence. Keep doing what you do, we all love you for it!”

At the same time, the publisher also extended her heartfelt thanks to News’ readers who took the time to cast a vote and “tell the world which businesses in their backyard mean the most to them. Your participation is so appreciated.”

