“We were newlyweds when we started,” owners of Jim’s Pizza sell 40-year-old business

Saturday will be Peter and Eva Daflos last day as business owners

Eva and Peter Daflos will be serving their last pie on Saturday as the get set to hand over the keys of the business to new owners. (Joti Grewal/The NEWS)

For four decades Peter and Eva Deflos have been slinging pies for the people of Maple Ridge, but this weekend they will officially hang up their aprons.

“We were newlyweds when we started,” Eva recalls.

The couple took over the reigns of Jim’s Pizza on Dec. 1, 1979, when the city had only a handful of pizza shops.

“I was in the restaurant business for about nine years before that managing other places,” said Peter. “It was natural for me to have my own place.”

Peter, 69, and Eva, 67, moved to Maple Ridge in the late 70s.

“I just got married and I wasn’t going to move around anymore… it was time to settle down,” Peter said.

After 40 years the pair will officially hand over the keys to the new owners on Sunday, marking Saturday as their last day as business owners of the restaurant (11952 224th St.) anchoring Memorial Peace Park.

But their recipe for success doesn’t require a secret ingredient. Peter attributes their popularity to high-quality food.

After closing up shop for the final time on Saturday the couple said they are most looking forward to spending time with family.

“We have a little darling grandson and we want to spend time with him,” said Eva. “With both of us working we can’t see him as much as we want.”

“I want to take my wife everywhere she wants to go,” Peter added.

The pair will be around the shop in the coming weeks to help the new owners tradition, before jetting off to visit family in their native Greece. Something they haven’t done in nine years.

“For the last 10, 20 years my only day off is Christmas Day,” said Peter.

But the couple has intended to retire for years.

“This place was almost sold a few times in the last three years, and then people couldn’t come up with the financing,” explained Peter.

Over the years Peter has had two hip replacements, both knees replaced and a shoulder replacement.

“It’s a family operated business, especially for my husband, its work everyday,” said Eva. “I take Sunday off, he works everyday and its taken a toll on him health-wise.”

After growing accustom to working seven days a week Peter said he isn’t short on things to fill his time.

“It’s not going to be an adjustment for me, I have so much to do at home,” he said.

“He’s not a person to sit down on the coach, he’ll find something to do,” Eva laughed.

READ MORE: Downtown landscape changes limp along

During their reign of Jim’s Pizza the Daflos have left their mark on the space.

Peter and Eva recall lines out the door when the shop was just a one level storefront, forcing them to eventually expand into the upstairs – formally an office space.

Over the years the space has served as a movie set, wedding venue and party headquarters on election night.

“You have your good and bad days, but overall it was just amazing,” said Eva.

Many regulars at Jim’s Pizza know the business was up for sale, but the Daflos haven’t officially announced its been sold.

“We’d like to say a big thank you to our customers for preferring our food and keeping us in business for as long as they did,” Eva said. “[We] appreciate the community – the people, are very nice people and we’ll miss them.”

Although the Daflos will be tossing their last pie in the sky this weekend their original crafted recipes are here to stay.

@JotiGrewal_

joti.grewal@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.