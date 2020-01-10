There are more than 30 South Surrey businesses that use ‘White Rock’ in their name. (Graph by Chad Skelton)

Why do Surrey businesses use ‘White Rock’ in their name?

White Rock has a little more ‘sizzle’ to it, KPU marketing professor says

As municipal boundaries go, few seem to be quite as blurred as the one between Surrey and White Rock.

While the difference may be minor to most, residents who live in South Surrey and claim to live in White Rock can be a point of annoyance for people where specifics matter.

But it’s not just residents who blur the line, a trend on the Semiahmoo Peninsula is for South Surrey businesses to include White Rock in their name, while often having little association with the city.

While some businesses got their start in White Rock and later relocated – White Rock Travel is one example – Peace Arch News counted more than 30 businesses north of 16 Avenue that take advantage of White Rock’s name.

But why?

Kwantlen Polytechnic University marketing professor Richard Simon spoke to PAN Wednesday to explain what goes into a great business name, and offered his opinion on the trend in South Surrey.

When selecting a name, first and foremost an entrepreneur needs to consider is legality, he said. He added that the name should be easy to pronounce, easy to recall and come “top of mind.”

Another component, Simon added, is that research has shown that when building residential developments or subdivisions, nature is key. Simon cited Morgan Creek, Aldergrove, Walnut Grove and even White Rock as examples.

He said people want to live near nature, even if a place called Cedar Park doesn’t actually feature a single cedar tree.

Map contributed by data journalist and KPU instructor Chad Skelton

When asked to explain why ‘White Rock’ is so prominent in South Surrey business names, Simon made note of the connection to nature.

“I’m just shooting from the hip,” Simon said. “White Rock is so memorable. It (does) have that big, actual physical white rock down on the beach. It’s a cute little place. It reminds me – when I go to White Rock along the strip – of a California beach town.”

Simon said ‘White Rock’ has a “sizzle,” while ‘South Surrey’ is more generic. He agreed with the notion that White Rock is a destination.

“It’s small, it’s cute, it’s clean, it’s fairly wealthy, it’s established and it’s got a lot of fun memories for people, they go there in the summer. I think they’re just capitalizing on a popular name,” Simon said.

Simon said there’s no legal precedent for naming a business after an area without having any connection to it. He highlighted New York Fries, which started as Brantford, Ont., as an example.

“(Boston Pizza), it’s a Canadian company, for God’s sake,” Simon said. “It has nothing to do with Boston but people know place names and have wonderful associations with them. If you have a good association with a place name, then it can really work wonders for you.”

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
CMHC reports annual pace of housing starts in Canada slowed in December

Just Posted

Off-leash dog killed by car that ‘zoomed’ off near Pitt Meadows dike

Photos of driver and license plate provided to police.

WEATHER: Snowfall warning in effect for Maple Ridge

All School District 42 school are open Friday

UPDATE: Vehicle collision knocks out power to 7,600 Maple Ridge customers

Three people stuck in apartment elevators.

RCMP helicopter, dog help catch prolific offender in Maple Ridge

Male suspect found hiding under a truck.

IIO: Police officer not at fault for head-on crash in Maple Ridge last year

Crash happened in June last year and sent one person to hospital with serious injuries

Fashion Fridays: What you need to ditch and buy this year

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

BC Ferries cancels morning sailings as heavy winds hit Georgia Strait

Wind warning issued for region by Environment Canada, not clear when sailings will resume

Why do Surrey businesses use ‘White Rock’ in their name?

White Rock has a little more ‘sizzle’ to it, KPU marketing professor says

Community gathers to commemorate life of UVic student, others lost to Iran plane crash

An informal memorial was held at the University of Victoria on Thursday evening

Canucks stumble again in Florida, fall 5-2 to Panthers

Loss follows 9-2 shellacking against Tampa Bay

How a missile might have shot a plane down in Iran, and what a probe will look for

At least 63 Canadians and 75 more people heading across to Canada were aboard the plane.

CMHC reports annual pace of housing starts in Canada slowed in December

Analysts on average had expected an annual rate of 210,000 for December

Store owner hugs, invites Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex to dinner during Sidney shopping trip

Sixth in line to the British throne, Prince Harry and family spent Christmas on Saanich Peninsula

UPDATE: At least 14 people from B.C. among victims in fatal Iran plane crash

Ukraine International Airlines plane was en route to Kyiv when it went down in a field, killing all aboard

Most Read