A month to refill the creative well

Citizen Ink: It takes effort to switch off the cyber distractions

The world is very loud these days. Change is a constant. It pummels us from every direction, and the scale can be almost incomprehensible. Some of it is positive, much of it is potentially negative and the jury is out on the rest.

The details are often not just depressing, but increasingly alarming.

Innovation must be weighed against unintended consequences. Politics, the state of the environment, social issues, intolerance, and technology all require analysis that seems beyond the capacity of the average person. It’s a feat simply to identify reliable sources of information.

At the turn of the 20th century, human knowledge doubled about every century.

My great grandparents –and their parents and grandparents – dealt with change, but the rate was infinitely slower than anything in living memory.

By the time the baby boomer generation was born, human knowledge was doubling every 25 years and it has only picked up the pace from there.

By the year 2000, it was estimated knowledge doubled on a yearly basis. Today, some claim we are looking a months, weeks and even days for each doubling of knowledge.

Trying to grasp the scale, much less the implications, is dizzying.

Political and economic lines are redrawn and increasingly complex issues are over-simplified.

Paying attention can cause great angst, but can we afford to look away?

Neuroscientist Joseph LeDoux refers to anxiety as “the price we pay for an ability to imagine the future.”

This is particularly true for creative people.

Increasingly, I find it difficult to focus when writing. Therefore, this summer I’m exploring strategies to find balance.

Julia Cameron writes in The Artist’s Way, “I needed small, concrete actions in the life that I actually have, not in the terrible life that I imagine as coming toward me.”

I asked several local artists about their strategies.

Author and environmentalist Annette LeBox, points to creativity expert, David Usher, who advises ‘mess up your patterns.’

LeBox says, “Filling the well, for me, means switching up different modes of creativity.

“Presently, I’m a member of the Downtown East Side Writers Collective and I’m helping to edit an anthology of their writing. I also take breaks to spend time in nature, read, and socialize.”

Painter, Diane Speirs, likes to connect with nature. “I love painting outside in the sunshine on my deck. I set up on the large table, put my music on and just enjoy being outside.”

Whonnock author, Cathy Ace, works in her garden.

“I find that gardening helps me recharge, because I can allow my mind to wander freely. I’m always plotting as I plant! I’m running the shape of my next book through my head as I plan where to put another maple, just as I’m thinking through how various characters would act and react in certain circumstances. And there’s the wonderful outcome of a beautiful garden to look out at when I finally sit at my desk to write.”

Painter, April Lacheur, likes to experiment with new materials.

“To refill the creative well, I enter into creative play time with no expectations of outcome and instead enjoy the process of exploring something new.”

For the month of August, I plan to unplug from news and social media for several days at a time. I will allow myself a daily dose of the headlines, but only plan to read further if a news item appears to directly impact my life. It will be a much-needed summer vacation from the onslaught. I’ll try not to worry about what I’m missing.

Things will slip by.

For example, if I’d taken a break in July I might not have noticed and completed the provincial government’s public consultation survey around recycling policies.

For August, I plan to immerse myself in nature and the creative output of others – books, music, art and gardens.

Come September, we’ll be deep in the choppy waters of a federal election, and no doubt, countless other issues that require our attention.

In the meantime, I have a well that needs filling.

Katherine Wagner is a member of the citizen’s task force on transparency, a former school trustee and members of Golden Ears Writers.

Previous story
Untrending: Happy and sad two sides of same coin

Just Posted

A month to refill the creative well

Citizen Ink: It takes effort to switch off the cyber distractions

Maple Ridge cyclist wins silver in women’s team pursuit at Pan Am Games

Erin Atwell, from Saanich, didn’t expect to medal in her first-ever Pan Am Games

Maple Ridge victim of train accident recovering in hospital

Man was not homeless nor on drugs, says son in law

Maple Ridge track cyclist advances to gold medal round at Pan Am Games

Saanich’s Erin Attwell, Maple Ridge’s Maggie Coles-Lyster chase team pursuit gold

Letter: Government ready to build for seniors

Maple Ridge politicians have delayed housing projects

‘Not criminally responsible’ ruling possible for man accused of killing B.C. cop

If Oscar Arfmann is convicted, lawyers will make submissions on his mental state

Anger, betrayal still felt five years after Mount Polley Mine breach in northern B.C.

“We just don’t want to drink the water knowing Mount Polley’s still dumping their crap in there.”

My cousin, the killer: Woman’s DNA solved the 1987 double murder of B.C. couple

Chelsea Rustad is glad they used her genes to solve the Talbott murder case

Misspelled road sign for ‘Kootney-Boundry’ sparks confusion online

Both words in a Kootenay-Boundary road sign were misspelled

Ontario police investigate possible sightings of northern B.C. murder suspects

Bryer Schmegelsky and Kam McLeod remain at large after being named murder suspects on July 23

Police consider foul play in disappearance of B.C. men near Spences Bridge

RCMP search rural property near Spences Bridge for pair last seen July 17

Man sues police for wrongful arrest in hunt for Surrey transit cop shooting suspect

Vancouver man’s lawsuit claims police mistook him for suspect, assaulted him

Officials work with B.C. prison on communication after inmate escape

Residents near William Head prison concerned about time between escape and public alert

Thieves blare death metal, do laundry after breaking into B.C. couple’s Airbnb

They didn’t leave the Edmonton suite before writing a note to the visiting Vancouver Island couple

Most Read