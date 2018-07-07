Create a commotion with library rock stars

Everybody knows there’s only one kind of rock star in the life of a preschooler. And it’s not their parents, that’s a given. Not their day care providers, nor grandparents. Not even any animated super hero or character – no matter how many times they made you watch Frozen.

Nope. None of them can hold a candle to the local librarian.

If you’ve ever tried to find a parking at the library during Storytime, you know what I’m talking about. The buzz that starts even before the stars take the stage, feels as frenzied and pumped up as the last concert I attended.

Why? It’s simple.

Preschoolers know a kindred spirit when they see one. The librarian is often the first, or sometimes the only, adult they may ever come across who loves imagination and play as much as them.

While their parents and caregivers may first take a chance on story time to get out of the house and see other adults, or get a much-needed break at the back of the room, the kids are hooked the moment the librarians speak.

Librarians have no problem looking silly. They are happy to inhabit the characters from the books they read. They take on the different voices, moods and feelings of imaginary being with ease. They know how to play. They sometimes even make stuff up.

For our youngest, reality and imagination are not mutually exclusive. The two can exist together – like green eggs and ham – and life is better when they collide.

That’s what puppet shows are for. Librarians are the best puppeteers we’ve got these days, and the free Puppets in the Park events are your chance to get up close and personal with these superstars as they ply their craft this summer.

Most of these puppet shows will take place at the Memorial Peace Park during the summer. You can catch one in the evening if you at work all day, or sprawl out in the sun like at the summer music festivals of your youth.

If you’re lucky those rock star librarians will pass on their enthusiasm to your kids.

After my kids became librarian groupies themselves, I invested in just one fancy item to stir their imaginations. A simple puppet theatre made of a multi-coloured piece of cloth with a hole cut out. It was the best $20 bucks I ever laid down.

Thankfully, it came with a couple of hand puppets that mingled with various other previously-loved hand-held creatures that made their way to our house from friends and family for years. Story time and puppet shows became a daily occurrence in our house as we ad-libbed our way into crazy librarian-inspired plots.

And a funny thing started to happen. The puppets also started taking on the voices of my kids. Mirroring their feelings and fears. Everything from preschool jitters to how to handle new siblings.

But be warned. The library is a busy place this time of year. You’ll likely stand in line behind a few toddlers as they get their library passports stamped by their idols during the 2018 FVRL Motion Commotion Summer Reading Club.

Don’t get me started about this other great library program and the value of reading with your child.

Lynn Easton writes for the Ridge Meadows Early Childhood Development Committee.