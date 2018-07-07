Creepy, crawly, stingy targeting writer

The first week of summer break! For me, it’s the beginning of lazy afternoons at the lake, camping, long walks in Kanaka Creek Park, and bug spray. In summer, the sweet, tangy scent of bug spray mixed with suntan lotion follows me everywhere. It’s a summer perfume I wear with pride, and a little smidgen of fear. Nobody likes bug bites.

I don’t like to think of myself as squeamish when it comes to bugs, but maybe I would like them a little more if they weren’t always trying to take a chunk out of me. For some reason, bugs are attracted to me. Maybe it’s my personality; maybe it’s my blood type. Take the summer of my Grade 7 year for example.

Some of my friends and I went out on the trails by Kanaka Creek to do a scavenger hunt. The scavenger hunt lasted all of 10 minutes before we realized we had been completely overrun by mosquitoes. I came home with a grand total of 67 bites. Instead of going out looking for birds and leaves, my friends and I sat in the cool confines of my living room rubbing pink calamine lotion on our bug-bitten limbs. We looked like something out of a Pepto-Bismol commercial.

Still, 67 mosquito bites could never stop me from enjoying my summer.

I went right back out to explore the woods – with a nice thick layer of bug spray between me and my flying, biting enemies. I thought that bug spray would keep me safe from the onslaught. I was wrong. I’m not sure how many mosquito bites I’ve received since the infamous Battle of Kanaka Creek, but I’m sure it could be estimated by tallying up the number of bottles of calamine or itch-be-gone sticks I’ve gone through over the years.

Not all of my summer enemies are winged, however. Remember how I said I wasn’t squeamish about bugs?

Spiders are arachnids, not bugs, and I definitely do not like them. I don’t run away from spiders. Everyone knows it’s worse when you take your eyes off the eight-legged monster and turn back to find that it’s disappeared. My rule when I find a spider: one of us has to go, and I like to make sure it’s the spider. This rule has grown out of years of “Close Encounters of the Arachnid Kind,” the most terrifying of which occurred on my very first camping trip.

In the summer of 2009, my parents took my brother and me to Ucluelet.

We spent our first day playing in the woods around our campsite, building forts with fallen branches, and roasting marshmallows around our little campfire. It was late in the evening, and my brother and I were getting sleepy, so my parents pulled out our tiny portable DVD player (so retro!) and put on Cars. We had never seen it before, and soon were curled up in our sleeping bags while Lightning McQueen held us rapt.

It was then that I saw a dark shadow hovering on my arm. It was there for a split second and was gone.

“There’s something in my sleeping bag!” I told my mother. She shook her head at my overactive imagination, but came over to look anyways. She pulled by my sleeping bag. She paused Cars.

“Hand me a book,” she said, looking down at the giant spider. Its eight eyes were locked on mother. They dared each other to make a move.

I looked through the pile of books I’d brought camping, and cautiously handed my mother a magazine. She glanced away from the spider for a split second and took in the magazine clutched in my nine-year-old fist. She shook her head.

“No, Marlowe,” she said.

“A hardcover book.”

Quickly, I handed her one of the hardcover learn-to-read stories from my pile. For a split second she hovered, book in fist, over the spider. Her hand came crashing down, and though there was a very big stain and maybe some legs, there were no more spiders in my sleeping bag.

I have squashed many a foe, insect, arachnid and otherwise. I liked Charlotte’s Web as much as the next kid, and I know bugs have their place in our ecosystem, but I don’t like creepy-crawly, bitey-stingy things infringing on my summer.

I don’t like mosquitoes using me as a buffet, I don’t like spiders inside my sleeping gear, and don’t even get me started on wasps at the family barbecue.

I still love summer.

I still go camping, I still go walking through the woods. Every day spent out in the wilds with no bites is a victory.

Every pink spot of calamine lotion dotting my skin is a badge of honour.

The moral of these short memories I’ve shared is that summer has been, and always shall be, full of creepy-crawly bitey things – but the eternal struggle to not end up as mosquito meat makes it all the more rewarding.

Marlowe Evans is a senior student at Thomas Haney and head delegate of the Model UN Delegation who writes about youth issues.”