The oncology department of Ridge Meadows Hospital will be on the receiving end of a fundraising golf tournament being put on by Citadel Roofing and Building Maintenance. (Ridge Meadows Hospital Foundation Facebook/Special to The News)

The oncology department of Ridge Meadows Hospital will be on the receiving end of a fundraising golf tournament being put on by Citadel Roofing and Building Maintenance. (Ridge Meadows Hospital Foundation Facebook/Special to The News)

10 spots left for charity golf tournament to benefit Maple Ridge hospital

Registration deadline is Friday, July 28

Only 10 spots are remaining for a charity golf event to benefit Ridge Meadows Hospital.

Citadel Roofing and Building Maintenance is hosting their second annual Charity Classic Golf Tournament with all money raised going to the oncology department at the hospital.

The tournament is set up as a scramble where all players tee off at each hole. Then the team decides which ball is in the best position and each player will take their next shot from there.

Registration includes 18 holes of golf, a burger buffet dinner, a shared power cart, and other surprizes along the way.

The tournament takes place on Saturday, Aug. 12, on the north course of the Golden Eagle Golf Club, at 21770 Ladner Rd. in Pitt Meadows.

READ MORE: Hundreds run for Maple Ridge hospital raising thousands

ALSO: Raffle to raise money for essential needs at Maple Ridge hospital

It is a 1:30 p.m. shot gun start.

Entry fee is $150 per player or #550 for a foursome.

Registration deadline is Friday, July 28.

To register go to: tournaments.golftown.com/citadelcharitygolf?fbclid=IwAR24wEC-0bwU-1TYrxiNYlIAPCqVVJFi2mPJqIEKcZH-aXPQYvNSBpnF4eM.

For more information contact Andrea Sanders at andrea@citadelroofing.ca or call 604-612-3601.

Have a story tip? Email: cflanagan@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Golfmaple ridgePitt Meadows

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
SHARE: Cooling down on a hot summer’s eve

Just Posted

The oncology department of Ridge Meadows Hospital will be on the receiving end of a fundraising golf tournament being put on by Citadel Roofing and Building Maintenance. (Ridge Meadows Hospital Foundation Facebook/Special to The News)
10 spots left for charity golf tournament to benefit Maple Ridge hospital

Weston Mikoda, six, and his eight-year-old brother, Xander, took a dip in Alouette River, by the dikes in Jerry Sulina Park during one of the recent hot days. Their father, Blaire, capture the moment. “My two boys beating the summer heat after an evening bike ride. Hawks, heron, bees, and dragonflies flying around. Golden Ears in the background. No where else to be but right there enjoying the view, Blaire said. (Special to The News)
SHARE: Cooling down on a hot summer’s eve

Librarian Liz Morris is excited to see StoryWalks in Maple Ridge parks. (Special to The News)
Three new StoryWalks in Maple Ridge parks

City of Maple Ridge Mayor Dan Ruimy speaks during a panel discussion at the Climate Action Summit. (The News files)
Five appointed to Maple Ridge’s new Mayor’s Task Force on Climate Action