10 spots left for charity golf tournament to benefit Maple Ridge hospital

The oncology department of Ridge Meadows Hospital will be on the receiving end of a fundraising golf tournament being put on by Citadel Roofing and Building Maintenance. (Ridge Meadows Hospital Foundation Facebook/Special to The News)

Only 10 spots are remaining for a charity golf event to benefit Ridge Meadows Hospital.

Citadel Roofing and Building Maintenance is hosting their second annual Charity Classic Golf Tournament with all money raised going to the oncology department at the hospital.

The tournament is set up as a scramble where all players tee off at each hole. Then the team decides which ball is in the best position and each player will take their next shot from there.

Registration includes 18 holes of golf, a burger buffet dinner, a shared power cart, and other surprizes along the way.

The tournament takes place on Saturday, Aug. 12, on the north course of the Golden Eagle Golf Club, at 21770 Ladner Rd. in Pitt Meadows.

It is a 1:30 p.m. shot gun start.

Entry fee is $150 per player or #550 for a foursome.

Registration deadline is Friday, July 28.

To register go to: tournaments.golftown.com/citadelcharitygolf?fbclid=IwAR24wEC-0bwU-1TYrxiNYlIAPCqVVJFi2mPJqIEKcZH-aXPQYvNSBpnF4eM.

For more information contact Andrea Sanders at andrea@citadelroofing.ca or call 604-612-3601.