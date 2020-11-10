Jean Davidson with Holy Spirit Anglican Church is asking people not to go to the church to listen to the bells this year. But, because of the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions on gatherings, to listen in their yards or a safe place nearby. (Google Maps/Special to The News)

102 bells to ring out in Whonnock for Remembrance Day

Holy Spirit Anglican Church to ring one bell for every year since the end of the First World War

Church bells will be ringing out over Whonnock at sunset on Wednesday to mark the end of the First World War.

Each year on Remembrance Day Holy Spirit Anglican Church rings the bell once for every year since the war ended.

This year the bell will ring 102 times.

“This year, we cannot invite our neighbours to attend but we hope they will stand in their yards or park in a safe place nearby to listen,” said Jean Davidson, with Holy Spirit Anglican Church, noting that a few parishioners and neighbours, a 94-year-old war bride and MP Marc Dalton have volunteered to ring the bell.

READ MORE: 101 bells for Remembrance Day in Whonnock

“This is an audible plea for peace,” said Davidson, adding that the world has not done too well since the end of “The War to End All Wars”.

The bell will start to chime at precisely 4:33 p.m. and Davidson would like people to contemplate what is still needed to bring peace on earth.

For those out of earshot, there will also be a Zoom link to the bell ringing. The link, https://zoom.us/j/93405117724” \n _blankhttps://zoom.us/j/93405117724, will open from 4 p.m., with reflection time starting at 4:15 p.m., followed by the bell ringing.

For more information contact Davidson at 604-462-7341 or jeandavidson@shaw.ca.

 

cflanagan@mapleridgenews.com

maple ridgeRemembrance Day

