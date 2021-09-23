120 participants and three bears attend Rotary club of Haney’s charity golf

Bear cubs and mama bear looking to take part in the golf charity event. (Peter Tam/Special to The News) The club hosted the event to help raise funds for several initiatives undertaken by them throughout the year. (Peter Tam/Special to The News) The club hosted the event to help raise funds for several initiatives undertaken by them throughout the year. (Peter Tam/Special to The News) The club hosted the event to help raise funds for several initiatives undertaken by them throughout the year. (Peter Tam/Special to The News) The club hosted the event to help raise funds for several initiatives undertaken by them throughout the year. (Peter Tam/Special to The News) The club hosted the event to help raise funds for several initiatives undertaken by them throughout the year. (Peter Tam/Special to The News) The club hosted the event to help raise funds for several initiatives undertaken by them throughout the year. (Peter Tam/Special to The News) The club hosted the event to help raise funds for several initiatives undertaken by them throughout the year. (Peter Tam/Special to The News)

The charity golf event held by the Rotary club of Haney saw lots of people, food and some bears enjoying the sunny day.

According to club’s Mike Murray, the golf tournament saw 12o participants and several more participating in the auction and the lottery.

The event, held on Sept. 15 at the Swan-E-Set golf course and was the first under the new vaccine passport rule making into mandatory for everyone coming in to hold proof of vaccination.

“We were fortunate to be one of the first events to be held under the new vaccination passport rules which meant we could hold our tournament in our traditional format with a shot gun start i.e. all foursomes starting at the same time throughout the golf course, and an indoor banquet following,” said Murray. “We received many positive comments from our golfers and volunteers about being able to participate together once again.”

The event participants also got to witness bears strolling across the golf course.

”I haven’t seen bears before out there, but I understand others have. The mother and cubs were very cute on hole number 10. Golf course staff were very good about using horns to ensure Golfers could continue their game at a distance,” said Murray.

While the golf tournament concluded, that was just part of a three-part fundraiser. There also was an online auction and a 50/50 lottery.

“The lottery has not concluded yet and will continue until Oct. 18. We anticipate proceeds from all three events of over $30,000,” he said.

“Of course the online auction and 50/50 lottery were able to engage many more people than would otherwise have been the case. It is likely fair to say that the pandemic pushed us to the on-line format for both of these aspects of our ‘Caring for Kids’ fundraiser which has proven to be beneficial in terms of funds raised and our reach to more people.”

Funds will be used to continue Rotary support of the brown bag lunch program for children in need in 16 elementary schools, the North Fraser Therapeutic Riding Association, Students bursaries and various levels of youth leadership development.