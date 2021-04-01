14 Maple Ridge churches unite for Good Friday service

A communal worship will be available to view on each individual church’s website

Maple Ridge churches are one-step ahead of provincial pandemic regulations for one of the year’s most important Christian holy days.

Fourteen of them have banded together for a virtual Good Friday communal worship, which was pre-taped at Ridge Church, the Baptist church on Lougheed Highway.

The video will be available starting at 10 a.m. this Friday, April 2, and will remain available on any of the participating church’s websites.

Ridge Church’s lead pastor Jonathan Neufeld believes it is a well put together service.

“We’re really excited about it,” he said.

READ MORE: Maple Ridge church offers a free Starbucks coffee to the community

READ MORE: Maple Ridge church’s pro-life sign vandalized again

The whole service was recorded in advance with COVID-19 restrictions strictly adhered to.

“We had one person from a congregation at a time come in to record their part,” he explained.

“So we just had the camera man, an assistant, and whoever was in front of the camera.”

Neufeld noted there will be accompanying music, and a panel discussion near the beginning, where some of the members of the various congregations discuss the challenges of the past year.

A communion service is also being offered at the end.

“People can watch at home, and take communion within their bubble, as they share the experience together,” Neufeld said.

The idea of having the various congregations coming together to observe Good Friday together is a simple one, he added.

“I think people will think it’s cool to see some different perspectives around what God did on Good Friday through Jesus’ death, and then on Easter Sunday during his resurrection,” Neufeld said.

Maple Ridge Alliance Church, St. George, Burnett Fellowship, Trinity Chapel, High Way Church, Church on the Rock, Northridge, Cornerstone Neighbourhood Church, No Limits Church, Jubilee, Silver Valley Community Church, Maple Ridge Christian Reformed Church, and Maple Ridge Community Church will also take part.