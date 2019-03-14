$15 million to B.C. Arts Council

Lisa Beare, Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture announces a $15 million boost in spending to the B.C. Arts Council at the ACT Arts Centre in Maple Ridge on Wednesday. (Colleen Flanagan/THE NEWS)

The B.C. Arts Council will receive $15 million from the province over the next three years.

Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture Lisa Beare, MLA for Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows, made the announcement at the ACT Arts Centre in Maple Ridge on Wednesday.

The money will allow more than 200 arts and culture organizations across the province to create new programs that encourage more inclusivity and accessibility in the creative sector, including those that support emerging Indigenous artists, according to the province.

How much money Maple Ridge is going to see has yet to be determined, but Beare said the arts council is working on that right now.

“This is a great opportunity for the ACT to expand existing programming that they already have or start creating some new programs. It is a fantastic opportunity to provide low-cost entry into the arts or free programming as well,” Beare added.

The funding brings the B.C. Arts Council’s annual budget to $34 million for 2019/20.