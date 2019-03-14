Lisa Beare, Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture announces a $15 million boost in spending to the B.C. Arts Council at the ACT Arts Centre in Maple Ridge on Wednesday. (Colleen Flanagan/THE NEWS)

$15 million to B.C. Arts Council

Unknown how much Maple Ridge will receive

The B.C. Arts Council will receive $15 million from the province over the next three years.

Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture Lisa Beare, MLA for Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows, made the announcement at the ACT Arts Centre in Maple Ridge on Wednesday.

The money will allow more than 200 arts and culture organizations across the province to create new programs that encourage more inclusivity and accessibility in the creative sector, including those that support emerging Indigenous artists, according to the province.

L

How much money Maple Ridge is going to see has yet to be determined, but Beare said the arts council is working on that right now.

“This is a great opportunity for the ACT to expand existing programming that they already have or start creating some new programs. It is a fantastic opportunity to provide low-cost entry into the arts or free programming as well,” Beare added.

The funding brings the B.C. Arts Council’s annual budget to $34 million for 2019/20.

Previous story
Maple Ridge teen a child amputee role model
Next story
National days worth noting if you have a sweet tooth

Just Posted

Letter: ‘Keep plastic out of our environment’

Editor, The News: Re: Single-use plastic bags more hygienic. I notice that… Continue reading

Maple Ridge teen a child amputee role model

Julia Chiasson will be a junior counsellor and role model at The War Amps 2019 B.C. Child Amputee seminar in Richmond

Study underway to prepare for Maple Ridge B-Line

New bus link to start at year end

UPDATE: Burnett St. considered as housing minister rejects Maple Ridge social housing plan

Will proceed with supportive housing on “expedited” basis.

Pitt Meadows needs help with flood protection

Fraser Basin Council says dikes are inadequate as risk increases

$15 million to B.C. Arts Council

Unknown how much Maple Ridge will receive

Lack of funding prompts B.C.’s legal-aid lawyers to plan service withdrawal

Association of Legal Aid Lawyers voted for job action to limit or suspend legal aid starting April 1

Happy Pi Day: How pie, Einstein and Stephen Hawking connect

National Pi Day declared in 2009

B.C. needs to catch up in restoring old gas wells, auditor says

Taxpayers won’t be stuck with ‘orphaned’ wells, regulator says

Man faces child luring, child porn charges linked to Hope, Vancouver Island

Jason Thomas Graff was in Chilliwack court on March 5 to face multiple charges

64% of Canadians do not support current laws that support ‘birth tourism’: poll

Any child born in Canada is a citizen, even if their parents are here on tourist visas

TODAY: Maple Ridge career fair matches the right opportunities with the right people

Black Press Extreme Education and Career Fair takes place at Greg Moore Youth Centre

Abbotsford Police warn of man seen lurking outside windows of house

Suspect walked away when spotted at home on Babich Place

B.C. housing slump has begun to slow economy, credit union economists say

Central 1 not predicting recession, but ‘sharp contraction’ in construction

Most Read