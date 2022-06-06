3 career fairs upcoming in Maple Ridge

Those looking for employment will be able to meet local people in various trades and industries

Students searching for work this summer will have an opportunity to get a head start at an upcoming youth hiring fair and another trades celebration later in the summer.

WorkBC Maple Ridge has teamed up with the City of Maple Ridge, SD42, and Foundry Maple Ridge to put on a hiring event at the Greg Moore Youth Centre.

So far 12 employers have confirmed and the school district will be bussing in students to take part in the experience.

Students, explained Michael Morris, coordinator of the event and marketing and community liaison with WorkBC, can use the opportunity as a direct means to secure summer work or, in the case of graduating students, long term permanent work.

The Youth Hiring Fair will be taking place from 10-2 p.m. on Tuesday, June 7 at the Greg Moore Youth Centre.

Then on Wednesday, June 22, Morris is also coordinating Celebrating Trades in Ridge Meadows.

Tents and tables will be set up in the south west corner of Memorial Peace Park where individuals representing businesses and trades in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows will be on hand.

“This event will celebrate the local trades businesses that have kept working through the pandemic, building our city, keeping things working, creating needed products,” said Morris.

Participants are being asked to bring demonstration equipment and tools for guests to learn about each trade.

Celebrating Trades in Ridge Meadows will be taking place from 2-5 p.m. on June 22.

The next Black Press Maple Ridge Career & Post-Secondary Education Event will be taking place in Maple Ridge on Thursday, July 28.

At the last in-person Black Press career and education event there were more than 65 exhibitors for job and career seekers to meet.

“We are excited to bring back live events,” said Black Press events manager Ranee Pal. ”If you are looking for a job, career change or looking for a higher education, then this is the place to be. We are expecting to have a large exhibitor turnout as well as anywhere from 1000-1500 job seekers come through the doors.”

