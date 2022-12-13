Gift bags included sweets, treats, and stuffies. (Community Services Facebook/Special to The News)

Gift bags included sweets, treats, and stuffies. (Community Services Facebook/Special to The News)

300 Christmas gift bags packed for Maple Ridge, Pitt Meadows seniors in need

Bags will be handed out at a luncheon at Maple Ridge Alliance Church

Christmas treats and other surprises were packed into hundreds of gift bags for the annual Community Services Seniors’ Christmas Luncheon.

About six to eight volunteers from the Meadow Ridge Rotary Club packed around 300 gift bags for the event, which is being held in person again for the first time since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Gift bags were packed with chocolates, notepads, pens, flashlights, stuffies, tea bags, apple cider, calendars, and Hardbite potato chips, said Community Services seniors community connector, Sandi Temple.

In addition, there were eight volunteers who knitted 300 dishcloths – one for every bag.

“They had a nice little assembly line set up for them in the community room here,” said Temple.

About 270 seniors have signed up to attend the lunch that will be taking place at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 15, at Maple Ridge Alliance Church.

They will be treated to a traditional turkey dinner – including stuffing and all the fixings.

Meadow Ridge Rotary provided the food, the Salvation Army Ridge Meadows Ministries will be cooking the lunch, Cobs in Maple Ridge donated 120 dinner buns and is providing the rest at a discounted price.

RELATED: Seniors are helping Santa this year for Christmas

Seniors who will be attending will be from the Community Services: Social Prescribing Program, Meals On Wheels, Better At Home, and the Party Bus. There are also seniors from the Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows Katzie Seniors Network included as well.

Temple said the need is still the same as in previous years – even when they were delivering the meals and gift bags to each senior’s home during the pandemic.

The extra gift bags will go to the Salvation Army to hand out to their clients, said Temple.

ALSO: Family tradition of giving to continue in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows

About 10 students from Maple Ridge Christian School will be volunteering their time to serve food and drinks. A nine-year-old daughter of one of the volunteers will be helping to hand out the gift bags.

Santa Claus will also be making an appearance wishing all the guests a Merry Christmas.

Temple noted the luncheon would not be possible without help from the Stewart Family Foundation, the Seniors Network, PetSmart, Meadow Ridge Rotary, the Salvation Army, and the church.

The gift bags will be handed out to guests as they leave.

Have a story tip? Email: cflanagan@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

maple ridgePitt MeadowsSeniors

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
SHARE: Much to trumpet about

Just Posted

Lynda Lawrence, Debbie MacRae, Karen Gallello, Julie Friesen, Claire Viktoa, and Ineka Bockhorst, with Meadow Ridge Rotary Club helped to pack 300 gift bags for the Community Services Seniors’ Christmas Luncheon. (Community Services Facebook/Special to The News)
300 Christmas gift bags packed for Maple Ridge, Pitt Meadows seniors in need

A vehicle struck a pedestrian at Ford Detour Road and McTavish Road on the evening of Dec. 9. (Shane MacKichan/Special to The News)
UPDATE: 53-year-old cyclist killed in hit-and-run on rural Pitt Meadows road

A man was discovered unresponsive in a mobile home engulfed in flames. (Colleen Flanagan/The News)
Man dies following fire at Maple Ridge mobile home

Police are on the scene of a pepper spraying incident at ValleyFair Mall. (Lisa Farquharson/The News)
Pepper spray incident at ValleyFair Mall in Maple Ridge

Pop-up banner image