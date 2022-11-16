3rd annual Maple Ridge walk for men’s health kicks off on Saturday

Jaden Shanley is holding the third annual 60 km walk for men’s health in Maple Ridge on Saturday, Nov. 19. (Jaden Shanley Instagram/Special to The News)

For the third year in a row, Maple Ridge local Jaden Shanley will be teaming up with other members of the community to complete a 60-kilometre walk in 24 hours to help raise money for men’s health.

When Shanley started this annual quest back in 2020, it was only him and five of his friends. Since then, the event has grown significantly, both in the number of participants and the amount of money they are able to raise.

“This year, I tried to grab as many people as possible to join the walk,” said Shanley. “There’s about 40 of us now.”

This growing group of long-distance walkers is already double what it was last year, where Shanley said only about four or five of the 16-20 participants finished the full 60 km walk from Maple Ridge to Coquitlam and back.

In terms of money raised, Shanley’s annual fundraiser is also making huge leaps and bounds from the first two years.

“We raised around $3,500 last year,” explained Shanley. “My goal for this year is $4,000, and we’re already at around $1,300 so far, but most of our money will be raised during the walk.”

To date, Shanley and his friends have raised over $8,000 for men’s mental health.

Back to help this cause for the second year in a row is local Pitt Meadows restaurant The Original Lunch Doctor. They will donate fresh sandwiches for all of the walkers to enjoy while completing their daunting 60 km quest.

This year’s walk for men’s health will be held on Saturday, Nov. 19, where the walkers will gather at 227 Street and Abernethy Way in Maple Ridge at about 5 a.m.

To donate to the cause, visit https://ca.movember.com/mospace/14328066.

