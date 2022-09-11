50/50 winner nets more than $10K in Maple Ridge hospital foundation raffle

Funds raised going towards purchasing essential equipment and other high priority needs

Lise Quinn, left, won the Ridge Meadows Hospital Foundation’s Fortune 50/50, presented with the foundation’s executive director Laura Butler. (Special to The News)

The Ridge Meadows Hospital Foundation gave away more than $10,000 to the lucky winner of the Fortune 50/50 draw.

Lise Quinn collected her winnings Thursday, Sept. 8, at the foundation office, receiving a cheque for $10,777.50 in total.

“Lise was delighted to hear the news and shared that it was her birthday the day before the draw and what a wonderful birthday gift this was,” said the foundation’s executive director Laura Butler.

This was the fifth Fortune 50/50 draw that the foundation has held since 2017. In total the draw has raised $49,820 for the foundation.

This was the largest the jackpot has been since the first year of the draw, said a pleased Butler. In 2017 the payout was $14,110.

“Interestingly, we saw the jackpot more than double in the last week of sales – lots of momentum and new totals every day. The last ticket was sold 10 minutes before ticket sales closed,” she noted.

Money raised from the raffle will be going to purchase essential equipment and other high priority needs for Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows Health Services, explained Butler.

There were 3,418 tickets sold in this years raffle.

Butler is now gearing up for the hospital foundation’s 34th annual gala called The Disco Ball, being presented by the Jourdain family, that will be an in-person event after two years of virtual galas during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The evening will include a champagne reception, gourmet dinner, live and silent auctions, raffle draws, From the Heart fundraising campaign, and live entertainment.

Proceeds from the evening will be going towards purchasing essential life-saving equipment for Ridge Meadows Hospital and other high priority health care needs for the community.

READ MORE: Ridge Meadows Hospital Foundation gets $10,000 donation

ALSO: Tickets on sale for annual gala benefitting the Maple Ridge hospital

“The Disco Ball promises to be a fun filled evening” said Deanna Lackey, development officer at the foundation. “Our Gala committee is working hard to plan a spectacular event to celebrate the return of the Gala. This is our largest fundraiser of the year, and we know the community is excited to return and support the foundation.”

Tickets for the gala are $225 each until Thursday, Sept. 15, and then the price increases to $250.

Tax receipts will be issued for a portion of the ticket price. One table seats eight people.

“So gather a group and plan for fun night out,” encouraged Butler.

This year the foundation’s commitment list includes more than $776,000 in equipment and more than $74,000 in other funding support.

“The entire list of $851,271 is fulfilled through the generous support of our donors and sponsors of fundraising activities, events and campaigns,” Butler explained.

Currently, the foundation running a Fall Plant Sale. Deadline for orders is Tuesday, Sept. 13.

For more information go to rmhfoundation.com.

