55+ Social for Ridge Meadows seniors who want to get out

Seniors living in Maple Ridge or Pitt Meadows who want to meet new people and discover the community need look no further.

Ridge Meadows 55+ Social is a new Facebook group geared towards capable seniors who want to go for a walk, do a proper yoga class or go out for dinner and cocktails.

The group was founded by Krista Marion for her mother who moved to Maple Ridge over three years ago and found it difficult making new connections and friends in the area.

“It was hard for her to start,” said Marion.

So, Marion started up the group in January of last year and membership has since ballooned to 258 members.

On the first of every month Marion will post a schedule detailing what events will be happening for that month. She usually has an activity planned for every week.

Every two weeks the group will have dinner and cocktails at a local restaurant and once a month they will go to a movie on Cheap Tuesday.

Then she schedules in at least one walk on a Saturday.

Sometimes her events have 20 people at them and sometimes only three.

During the first three months of the year Marion has found that a lot of members are snow-birding and travelling, but come April, when most return, she will be planning events like a paint night or a trip to the shooting range.

In early May she is coordinating an overnight shopping trip to Tulalip, Washington.

Marion is hoping to get more members for her group and enjoys being the organizer, even though it can become cumbersome when she has to collect money for outings.

“But people like it. They are happy I am doing it. Someone’s got to do it. Well someone doesn’t have to do it but I’m happy to do it,” she said adding that it’s really rewarding.

Plus, she said, face-to-face time is so important and this is what her group is all about.

To join the group search Ridge Meadows 55+ Social on Facebook and request to join.


Most Read