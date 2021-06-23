60 bikers ride from Maple Ridge to Hope to promote awareness of Salvation Army services

Salvation Army Ridge Meadows Ministeries team celebrates the first inaugural Ride for Hope. (Special to The News)

Sixty motorcycles revved their engines and rode for hope this weekend.

Salvation Army Ridge Meadows Ministries organized the inaugural Ride for Hope to draw attention to its community and family service programs.

Riders started off at Ridge Church (formerly known as Maple Ridge Baptist Church) at 10 a.m. on Saturday morning, and followed scenic Route 7, stopping at Westminster Abbey in Mission, and around Harrison Hot Springs, before ending up in Hope around 12:30 p.m.

Fundraising coordinator, Amelia Norrie said it went really well.

“It exceeded our expectations, so we’re really pleased,” she said.

“We thought we’d only have a couple people this year, and we’d gain more when we held the event again, but it ended up being this big thing.”

READ MORE: Salvation Army expands back to school backpack program

READ MORE: Salvation Army looking out for Maple Ridge homeless during heat wave

Spectacular weather helped.

“I think everyone was holding of, until they had a better idea of what the weather was going to look like, but when they saw the forecast, everyone jumped on board to support,” Norrie noted.

While the initial goal of the ride was just to draw attention to the Salvation Army’s programs, it ended up helping the not-for-profit raise $2,500.

“We reached new donors we didn’t previously have in our scope, and this gave us a new avenue to talk to people about what we do in town, and how they can help us,” Norrie said.

Money raised will go towards the back-to-school program, the school lunch program, the summer camp program, and the baby and toddlers program.

To help the Salvation Army provide services to Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows’ most vulnerable populations, interested parties can contribute at https://www.canadahelps.org/en/charities/the-salvation-army-ridge-meadows-ministries/