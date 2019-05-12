78th annual Pitt Meadows Day in need of volunteers

It’s not too late to be a part of the 78th annual Pitt Meadows Day celebration.

Volunteers are still needed for June 1 celebration to help set up in the morning, keep an eye on things during the day and then to help clean up at night.

Linda Beek with the Pitt Meadows Day Society says there used to be about 100 volunteers throughout the day at the event.

Last year there were only three, including herself, picking up all the tables and chairs at the end of the day.

“And we rent 30 tables. And we rent 280 chairs. And we had five large tents that we had to fold up and put away,” she said.

They they had to move everything to the basement of Heritage Hall because the trucks couldn’t come until the following morning to pick it all up.

“We need more bodies,” said Beek, who would like to see at least ten people this year cleaning up at the end of the night.

The parade is still open for float entries. This years theme is Meadows Magic.

Anyone wishing to enter must have completed all applications and have proof of liability insurance as well as the appropriate ICBC insurance and all participants with the float must read and sign the participant waiver.

Applications can be mailed or dropped off to the Pitt Meadows Day Society at 12007 Harris Road, Attention: Parade Coordinator on the front by May 17. Although, Beek says, they will accept float applications until the very end as long as all the appropriate forms are in order.

Parade entrants can pick up their parade package between 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. at the check-in booth at the southwest corner of Blakely and Hammond Roads on June 1.

Entries will be judged on decorations and costumes related to the theme of the parade, originality and creativity of the float and overall enthusiasm and presentation. Ribbons will be awarded in each category from first to third place and there will be trophies for Best Community Spirit and Best Overall. Winners will be announced at the opening ceremonies at Harris Road Park following the parade.

More information about the rules and regulations for parade floats can be found at pittmeadows.ca.

May 13 is the deadline for food vendors at the event.

All food vendors are required to use certified compostable foodware, if this is not possible then it must be at least recyclable, no exceptions. It is expected that the food vendors will be following all requirements set out in the National Fire Protection Association Standard 96 in regards to ventilation and fire protection. Vendors will be charged a $20.00 fee for a Special Event License required by the City of Pitt Meadows and must also have liability insurance.

The food vendor cover letter contains all the required information for applicants.

The cutoff date for field exhibits and activities is May 25. Field event participants must arrive at Harris Road Park between 7:30 a.m. and 10 a.m. on Pitt Meadows Day. Parking will be available at the south end of the park under the trees. However, if a participant parks at Harris Road Park, they will not be able to move their vehicle until 5 p.m. at the end of the day. Exhibitors must bring their own table and chairs and tent, which has to be secured to the ground with sand bags or a similar item. Stakes are not allowed as they will interfere with the underground sprinkler system. All field exhibitors must also have liability insurance. There is no fee for having an exhibit on the field but you cannot sell anything from it. Crafter and Artisans may sell products in the Crafter area on the field. Artisan applications can be sent to pittmeadowsdayartisan@gmail.com.

For more information go to pittmeadows.ca or call 604-465-8609 or email bandjbell@gmail.com.



mailto:cflanagan@mapleridgenews.com

