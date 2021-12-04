A COVID-safe Christmas parade of vehicles will be streaming through Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows

Two parades will be taking place – Dec. 11 and 18

A COVID-safe holiday light parade will be taking place Dec. 11 and 18. (Special to The News)

Dozens of vehicles decked out in Christmas lights and decorations will be spending two nights parading through town in a COVID-safe parade.

The first parade will be happening at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 11. starting off in the former Thrifty’s parking lot at Haney Place Mall.

The parade is planning leave the parking lot, turning left onto 226 St., and wind it’s way all the way north to Silver Valley and then all the way back south again to the Albion Sports Complex, where the parade is planning to end.

For the complete parade route go to: https://www.facebook.com/events/427381725441052/?active_tab=discussion.

A second parade will be starting at 7 p.m. on Saturday Dec. 18 and winding its way from the former Thrifty’s parking lot again into Pitt Meadows, ending at Meadowtown Centre.

For a complete parade route go to: https://www.facebook.com/events/953386128610301/?active_tab=discussion.

Residents are being encouraged to grab the hot chocolate, a lawn chair and a cozy blanket to watch the show and to show drivers some love by waving.

Or people can park their vehicle safely to the side of the route and honk when you see the parade.

“Please keep all children aside when you see the parade coming,” said an organizer Laura Faye online.

Anyone is free to join the parade and are being asked to comment below the online posting of the event so they can keep count of attendees. Participants are being asked to arrive before 6:30 p.m. on the day of the parade.

If there is really bad weather the parade will be postponed to the Sunday.

Spectators are also being asked to stay in their vehicles, not to throw items, to wear a mask if they can’t social distance and to keep six feet apart.

