Maple Ridge Canada Day celebrations Monday included bubbles and many other activities in Memorial Peace Park. (Michael Hall/THE NEWS)

A happy Canada Day

Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows celebrate Canada Day.

Maple Ridge celebrated Canada Day in Memorial Peace Park with a host of activities Monday, as did Pitt Meadows in Spirit Square.

 


newsroom@mapleridgenews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
QUIZ: How much do you really know about Canada?

Just Posted

Resident worried about new road in east Maple Ridge

City looking at three options for eastern route

‘Serious’ incident involving pedestrian at crosswalk in Pitt Meadows

Taken to hospital by ambulance.

Going Green: Valuing our natural assets

Smarter, cheaper to invest in maintaining and expanding forests, urban parks and stormwater ponds.

Complainants want improved police response says Maple Ridge mayor

Review will look at separate Pitt Meadows RCMP detachment

Crash snarls traffic on Golden Ears Bridge

Canada Day long weekend traffic was slow Sunday afternoon

A happy Canada Day

Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows celebrate Canada Day.

Canucks sign free agents Myers, Benn to bolster defence

Both blue-liners played junior hockey in B.C.

UPDATE: ‘Flying’ car claims a life in Langley on Canada Day

VIDEO: Emergency crews will be on scene of two serious crashes in Langley Monday for several hours

QUIZ: How much do you really know about Canada?

Put your knowledge to the test with these 20 questions on Canadian facts

Protesters crash controversial pastor’s sermon in Castlegar

First ‘Mighty Men’s Conference’ in Canada doesn’t go unchallenged

VIDEO: Garbage-hauling ship arrives in B.C. after journey from Philippines

Authorities say the containers will be unloaded before being moved to a Burnaby incineration facility

TransLink fares to go up on July 1

Fares will increase by a few cents to a few dollars

Kevin Durant to leave Golden State Warriors, sign with Brooklyn Nets

A ruptured right Achilles tendon could keep him out the entire next season

Health Canada warns diabetics some older insulin pumps at risk for cyberattacks

Certain pumps made between 2010 and 2015 are at risk

Most Read