A high bar of bluegrass coming to Maple Ridge

Sounds of sweet harmonies and ‘old time’ bluegrass will be coming to the ACT.

The High Bar Gang, based out of Vancouver, will be bringing their unique style to Maple Ridge, with a repertoire rooted in the “golden age’ of bluegrass music.

The band, formed in 2010, includes: Dave Barber who performs banjo, mandolin, guitar, and vocals; Kirby Barber on guitar, bass and vocals; Rob Becker plays bass; Barney Bentall on vocals and guitar; Wendy Bird, also on vocals and guitar; Colin Nairne on guitar, mandolin, and vocals; and Shari Ulrich on vocals, fiddle, and mandolin.

They are two-time JUNO award nominees and Canadian Folk Music Award winners for Vocal Group of the Year and they have opened up for Canadian music icons, Blue Rodeo at Vancouver’s Malkin Bowl.

The band has played at sold out shows across Western Canada, including the Cedar Creek Winery Concert series, the Vancouver International Jazz Festival, and San Francisco’s Hardly Strictly Bluegrass Festival.

Songs by bluegrass legends like: Bill Monroe, known as the father of bluegrass music; The Stanley Brothers; and Del McCoury, have become staples of the band’s performances.

The High Bar Gang will be taking to the stage at 8 p.m. on April 9.

Go to theactmapleridge.org/high-bar-gang for tickets and for information about current COVID regulations.

